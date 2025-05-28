Paige Spiranac breaks silence on potential return to golf 6 years after retirement

Paige Spiranac has not been a competitive golfer in six years. In 2019, she walked away from her LPGA Tour career after a promising run in college, eventually turning to content creation and helping start the social media golf scene that is so prominent today.
Now, she's headed back. Over the years, the golf influencer has discussed her struggles with competitive golf, at one point not bothering to score herself because she didn't want to ruin her confidence. She's come all the way back from that, though.
She said in an Instagram story from Grass League, teasing her performance:
"Maybe, maybe not. You're going to have to follow Grass League to make sure that you are up to date with all of the fun surprises that we have planned for you."
Spiranac is not rejoining the LPGA Tour to compete alongside Nelly Korda, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko. Instead, she's joining what she described as a "high-stakes, par-three league."
She added on Instagram:
"There are 11 franchises. It is a two-person team scramble over 36 holes. There are three events for the 2025 season. Men and women can play. Amateurs and pros can also play."
It's the first competitive league for Spiranac, excluding her appearances in PGA Tour Creator Classic events in 2024 and 2025, since she exited her pro career six years ago.
Paige Spiranac shares about joining Grass League
Grass League is a brand-new golf league. Similarly to TGL, it's different and does not operate in opposition to the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour. In fact, Paige Spiranac said on an Instagram story that she's already had some LPGA players sign on.
She also said that she met a co-founder for the league at the WM Phoenix Open and loved the idea, so she joined up as part of the management team.
The former pro said:
"All you have to be [to play] is 18 years or older and an absolute stick of a golfer. It's kind of cool because it's played exclusively on par three golf courses, so it kind of evens out the playing field, so it really brings in this cool dynamic."
Spiranac revealed that the first event will be August 30th-31st at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California.