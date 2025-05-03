Paige Spiranac ‘brings heat’ by taking over golf league’s social media

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac took over the Grass League's social media. The American golf influencer is finally back with more golf content for fans after a break for a while.
On Friday, Spiranac posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram account, and in the caption, she talked about the Grass League.
"It's almost go time at the @grassleague! I've been bringing the heat with my takeover. Follow @grassleague to not miss a story from me," she wrote in the caption of the IG post.
In the picture, the former golfer wore a red outfit, an off-shoulder top with a matching skirt.
Meanwhile, Paige Spiranac shared another Instagram story of her interviewing 2x GCO Champion Charlie Cerchiai during the opening round of the 2025 Grass Clippings Open. She reshared the post from Grass League on her Instagram handle along with a caption:
"Bigger than golf. Special moment on the course today. Charlie fan for life."
Paige Spiranac was on a break for a while and talked about it on her YouTube channel. She said, via Mirror:
"I've been sick for the last three weeks. where I've been going to doctors and stuff because of a sinus infection and stuff. So I'm not really sure what's going on, but I'm hoping it'll be cleared up before I have to go play.
"I went to the doctor and had a really scary experience. where I was misdiagnosed and it was chaotic for about 24 hours. Um, so it's been a pretty hectic couple of weeks and I haven't really worked on my game," she added.
On May 1, Spiranac even dropped a video on her YouTube channel titled "9-hole course vlog." The video has so far garnered around 27,657 views.
Paige Spiranac shares about her golf outing
On April 17, Paige Spiranac shared a post on her Instagram account from the greens. She stunned in a grey dress and posted three pictures of her practicing her swings.
Along with the pictures, Spiranac wrote in the caption:
"I hit my very first golf ball on this range and all these years later it’s still one of my favorite places"
Spiranac is now also gearing up to play at the 2025 Creator Classic, scheduled to take place on May 7. It's a nine-hole golf tournament featuring the renowned golf influencers and celebrities.
The tournament will take place on the eve of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship, which is scheduled to take place from May 8 to 11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.