Paige Spiranac calls out fake social media accounts, compares it to a Black Mirror episode

Paige Spiranac, an American golf influencer who is well-known on the internet, recently opened up about fake social media accounts in her recent post on X. She has garnered an immense fan following on different social media platforms.

On Friday, July 11, Spiranac shared a screenshot of two of her fake accounts' comments online. She compared it with Netflix's sci-fi show Black Mirror, writing:

"Fake me responding to another fake me lol I feel like they could make a black mirror episode about impersonating accounts because it’s out of control"

There has been an increase in the number of fake social media accounts of the golfers, and Paige Spiranac has asked people to be careful on the internet and be aware of these accounts.

On Wednesday, July 9, on another post on X, she informed her fans that she doesn’t have a Telegram account. She wrote:

"I don’t have telegram and I will never. Anyone on there claiming to be me is lying."

Paige Spiranac has a verified account on X with around one million followers. She is also active on Instagram and boasts around four million followers.

Last year, she joined a subscription-based platform called Passes and is known for actively sharing content on it. She opened up about her partnership with Passes in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Tanmay Khanna, saying:

"I think the one thing that's really cool about Passes is the team and how willing and excited they are to continue to grow the platform and to add in new tools, they've been really receptive to crazy ideas that I might have and how we can implement it into really enhancing these experiences. So it has been so amazing working with them, and it feels like there are no limits and we can do and build whatever we want."

Piage Spiranac shares golf-related videos, her behind-the-scenes, lifestyle, travel, and much more content on the Passes. Fans can subscribe to the platform from the different memberships it offers, starting at $10 per month and going up to $100 per month.

Paige Spiranac opens up about her golf career

This week, Paige Spiranac joined the popular "You Look Happier" challenge on TikTok and shared a video reflecting on her golf journey. In the challenge, fans make a video on what makes them happier, and the former golfer revealed her reason.

The clip begins with a text "you look happier" on the screen, and then a text pops up that says:

"Thanks, I finally stopped beating myself up about not making it as a pro golfer."

Paige Spiranac played golf in her freshman year for the University of Arizona. In her sophomore year, she was transferred to San Diego State University.

She had even made it to the Cactus Tour and won one event by defeating Hannah O'Sullivan. She tried for the LPGA Tour card, but did not qualify for it.

However, while playing golf, Spiranac also started her content creation journey and has been active in the field since 2017. Although she does not play the game professionally, she often takes part in unofficial events.

She participated in the PGA Tour's first edition of the Creator Classic last year and then its third edition earlier this year.

