Paige Spiranac calls fans for 'meet and greet' while announcing her PGA Tour Creator Classic tee time

Paige Spiranac announced her meet and greet for fans through a social media post while sharing her upcoming Creator Classic tee time. Spiranac is a social media influencer who often posts about her golf-related updates online.

In the post, the 32-year-old uploaded a picture of herself, and with that, she wrote a caption for the upcoming fan interaction opportunity. The caption read:

“Tee off at 4:17 pm! Playing in the Creator Classic tomorrow at the Philly Cricket Club! Meet and greet at 2 pm.”

Paige Spiranac

The fan interaction will take place a few hours before the event kicks off at the Creator Classic, which is a golf event for social media influencers. There are three editions of the event in a year, and the first one took place before the Players Championship.

The field of Creator Classic will have four celebrities, along with eight golf influencers, following a format of pairing each celebrity with two influencers. The four teams will play over eight holes from holes 10 to 17, and the two finalist teams will play hole 18.

Spiranac will be joined by Sabrina Andolpho, Erik Anders Lang, Claire Hogle, Josh Kelley, Brad Dalke, Sean Walsh, Matt Scharff, Tyler Toney, Josh Richards, Marques Brownlee, and Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag at the Creator Classic, which will take place a day before the beginning of the Truist Championship.

When Paige Spiranac promised to share more golf content for her fans on her Instagram account

Paige Spiranac shared a post on her Instagram handle last year that she had played more golf in 2024 and looked forward to continuing the same. She also added that she was passionate about the game and planned to invest more time in that. Her words read:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward.”

Before starting her influencer career, Spiranac played golf professionally on the Cactus Tour in 2016 and also tried to qualify for the LPGA Tour card. But after failing to do so, she retired from golf.

