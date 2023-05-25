Paige Spiranac is a golfer turned influencer who is known for her bold style and unapologetic fashion. While her 3.7 million social media followers adore her, she receives an equal amount of hate for her dressing sense.

While becoming a rising influencer, Spiranac faced the harsh words of those who came up after her and said that they would not "oversexualise" themselves like her.

Speaking on “Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre”, Paige Spiranac talked about the culture of influencers and women's golf:

“I stick to myself. I’m very introverted. I just kind of keep my head down, do my work, and get done with it. But if any of the young girls reach out to me I am more than willing to give advice.”

Spiranac said that she was rather guarded when women in the golf community reached out to her because of all the hate that she has received in the past. While she is a little reluctant to collaborate with them, she does not mind lending out a helping hand. Speaking about the hate she received, Paige Spiranac said:

“When I first got into the industry and when I was trying to play professionally a lot of the LPGA players did not like me and were very outspoken towards that."

Paige Spiranac talks about the hate she received while being a rising golf influencer

Spiranac spoke about the snarkiness she received from several LPGA players when she was building herself up to be a golfer-cum-influencer. While she has built an enormous social media presence now, the hate towards her was always prevalent.

"A lot of influencers who came up behind me, they were saying that they didn’t want to take the path that I was taking, they weren’t going to ‘oversexualize’ themselves, and they turned around and do the exact same thing."

The golfer talked about the lack of respect for her in the industry. She also said that she had to face a lot of hardships and many women who came up after her were successful because she had cleared the way for them.

“Sometimes there’s just not a level of respect for everything that I’ve been through, and if I didn’t do this then they wouldn’t even be doing this now. They wouldn’t even have a job without all the hardships that I’ve faced and the path I paved for them.”

