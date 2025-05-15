Paige Spiranac declares the course where Jack Nicklaus grabbed his US Open win as one of her ‘favourite courses’

As a former golf professional and a current content creator, Paige Spiranac has seen her fair share of golf courses. She's played on some of the most popular private and public courses over the years.

Some of them stand out better to her than others. The golf influencer recently shared one of her personal favorites (golf course) on Instagram, suggesting that her followers should check out the content she curated there.

Paige Spiranac revealed one of her favorite golf courses | (Instagram/_paige.renee)

Spiranac was referring to Oakmont, the site of Jack Nicklaus' 1962 US Open title triumph. She captioned her Instagram story as:

"Oakmont is one of my all time favorite golf courses! Excited to take you with me!"

The golf influencer then shared a link to her YouTube channel, showcasing a video shot at Oakmont while trying to introduce her subscribers and fans to the gorgeous golf course. She vlogged her attempt to play the course at par or better - a daunting challenge for a golfer.

Paige Spiranac broke down the PGA (Image via Imagn)

In 1962, Nicklaus beat Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole playoff after both shot one under par through the regular four rounds. They were the only two who broke even. The 1962 US Open is one of the most famous golf tournaments that Oakmont has hosted.

It's not the only one, though. It has hosted several Majors, including the US Amateur and those in women's golf, since 1919.

Paige Spiranac gets fans ready for the Major championship

The PGA Championship is upon us, and Paige Spiranac has taken it upon herself to get fans of the sport ready for the Major that just teed off Thursday morning. She posted a video breaking it all down.

In the video (posted on X), she said:

“The PGA is the second of the four majors—it goes Masters, PGA, US Open, Open. Most people get confused because they think the PGA is put on by the PGA Tour. It’s not. It’s put on by the PGA of America, which are two separate organizations. The touring professionals, the professional athletes, play on the PGA Tour. The teaching professionals, the people who teach people how to play golf, are part of the PGA of America. The PGA of America also puts on the Ryder Cup.”

She added:

"[It] is the one opportunity where the teaching professionals can qualify into the PGA Championship to compete against the PGA pros. I know, it’s a lot, but if you know that, you’ll impress people."

Spiranac also named who she thinks are the three contenders for the title: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.

