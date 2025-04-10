Paige Spiranac ditches fan-favorite Scottie Scheffler as she reveals her early Masters pick 

Paige Spiranac ditched the fan-favorite Scottie Scheffler, who has the best odds to win the Masters 2025, while revealing her favorite pick for the Major. The first Major of the year will officially kick-start on Thursday, April 10, and ahead of that, the DP World Tour reached out to popular golf influencers, asking them to name their picks for the Masters 2025.

Golf influencer Spiranac picked Rory McIlroy, who has four Major titles, as her favorite for the Masters 2025. Formula One racer Lando Norris also reflected on his opinion on who could win the Masters.

"All the Brits joint after all scoring equal after 9-hole playoffs," he said.

Meanwhile, Nick Stubb also rooted for Rory McIlroy, while Carlos Sainz picked McIlroy along with LIV golfer Jon Rahm. Former English cricketer Stuart Broad also backed McIlroy for the Masters, while Bryan Bros thought it would be Scheffler. Meanwhile, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen showed his support for last year's Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg.

This year's Masters field includes some of the top-ranked golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler will defend the title in the field, which will also include 12 LIV golfers, such as Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka.

What are Scottie Scheffler's odds for the Masters 2025?

Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite bet for the 2025 Masters and has odds of +450 via CBS Sports. Meanwhile, Spiranac's favorite pick for the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy, has odds of +650. Other favorites are American golfer Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Here are some of the last-minute odds for the 2025 Masters (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Rory McIlroy has had an amazing run on the PGA Tour in 2025 so far. He won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler had an exceptional last season, clinching victories in seven tournaments. However, in 2025, he has participated in six tournaments thus far and finished as the runner-up in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

