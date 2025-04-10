Paige Spiranac ditches fan-favorite Scottie Scheffler as she reveals her early Masters pick 

Paige Spiranac ditched the fan-favorite Scottie Scheffler, who has the best odds to win the Masters 2025, while revealing her favorite pick for the Major. The first Major of the year will officially kick-start on Thursday, April 10, and ahead of that, the DP World Tour reached out to popular golf influencers, asking them to name their picks for the Masters 2025.
Golf influencer Spiranac picked Rory McIlroy, who has four Major titles, as her favorite for the Masters 2025. Formula One racer Lando Norris also reflected on his opinion on who could win the Masters.
"All the Brits joint after all scoring equal after 9-hole playoffs," he said.
Meanwhile, Nick Stubb also rooted for Rory McIlroy, while Carlos Sainz picked McIlroy along with LIV golfer Jon Rahm. Former English cricketer Stuart Broad also backed McIlroy for the Masters, while Bryan Bros thought it would be Scheffler. Meanwhile, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen showed his support for last year's Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg.
This year's Masters field includes some of the top-ranked golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler will defend the title in the field, which will also include 12 LIV golfers, such as Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka.
What are Scottie Scheffler's odds for the Masters 2025?
Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite bet for the 2025 Masters and has odds of +450 via CBS Sports. Meanwhile, Spiranac's favorite pick for the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy, has odds of +650. Other favorites are American golfer Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau.
Here are some of the last-minute odds for the 2025 Masters (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Jason Day +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Sergio Garcia +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Tom Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
Rory McIlroy has had an amazing run on the PGA Tour in 2025 so far. He won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler had an exceptional last season, clinching victories in seven tournaments. However, in 2025, he has participated in six tournaments thus far and finished as the runner-up in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.