Paige Spiranac dons $129 cherry-red top while promoting fresh 'Slumpbuster' YouTube series

Paige Spiranac donned a cherry red bodysuit to promote the ‘Slumpbuster’ YouTube series. Spiranac often showcases her outfits on her Instagram handle, and recently she shared a story in a new bold outfit.

She shared a selfie on her Instagram story, where she wore a $129 Leto Swimsuit Cherry with a high cut, backless, minimalistic rubber logo, and contouring waistline, made of nylon and spandex. With the post, she wrote a caption introducing the Slump Buster series. It read:

“New golf series called Slumpbuster lol where I help you get out of a golf slump! I'm currently in one”

Paige Spiranac ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story)

Spiranac launched the Slumpbuster series to help her fans with tips and tricks to get out of the phase of playing bad golf. She would share the drills to rectify someone's poor form.

For some time, the golf influencer had been suffering from shank shots, and she constantly posted about the same on X. But recently, she updated that she cured those shank shots. The post read:

“Serious life update. I think I have cured my shanks.”

Paige Spiranac also shared in one of her X.com posts that wearing less clothes helped her play better golf. Spiranac's last golf tournament was the Creator Classic, which took place at the Philly Cricket Club before the PGA Tour's Truist Championship.

Paige Spiranac revealed the actual reason behind wearing atypical golf outfits

Paige Spiranac shared the real reason behind wearing unconventional golf outfits. Spiranac has always been bold about her clothing choices, and she didn't shy away from wearing what she liked to wear.

She also explained that she didn't have enough money to afford expensive golf clothes when she switched from gymnastics to golf, and therefore wore spandex clothes that she was comfortable in. Her words were:

“When I switched to golf, I was comfortable being in leotards. I didn't have enough money to buy a 'golf appropriate' wardrobe. So, I'd wear leggings and tank-tops from my closet. That's how I learned to play golf on public courses where there wasn't a strict dress code.”

Spiranac continued to share how she was once playing golf but was more concerned about people who would think her outfits weren't golf appropriate. She said:

“I was just showing my swing but because I was wearing clothes that weren't golf appropriate, people lost their minds. I think people are scared to get into golf because it can be quite unwelcoming.”

Spiranac switched from golf to content creation after retiring from the sport in 2016. Before that, she played at the Cactus Tour and also appeared for the LPGA card qualifying, but failed to make it through.

In her modeling and content creation career, she endorsed Parsons Xtreme Golf and was also the brand ambassador for 18Birdies.

