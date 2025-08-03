  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac drops 2-word reaction to promo of upcoming influencer golf event featuring her

Paige Spiranac drops 2-word reaction to promo of upcoming influencer golf event featuring her

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:15 GMT
Netflix
In Picture: Paige Spiranac (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac shared her excitement for the Good Good King of the Mountain golf event. The American golf influencer will be a part of the first edition of the golf exhibition event. The tournament will take place on September 4 at the Kemper Lakes Golf Club. It will feature 16 teams of creators and celebrities.

Ad

On Saturday, Good Good shared a promotional video of the tournament featuring Paige Spiranac on their Instagram account. They wrote in the caption:

"Coming to Chicago.. September 4th. The King of the Mountain presented by @mountaindew with a $100,000 purse! Unreal cast - get involved and get tickets at the link in our bio 🔥"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Spiranac jumped to the comments section and reacted with a two-word message.

"Can’t wait!" she wrote.
Paige Spiranac drops 2-word reaction to promo of upcoming influencer golf event featuring her/@goodgood
Paige Spiranac drops 2-word reaction to promo of upcoming influencer golf event featuring her/@goodgood

The promotional video of the event features a short clip of Spiranac. She was seen posing in a white top and a light blue skirt, paired with a white cap with "Good" written on it.

Ad

The tournament is a charity golf event presented by Mountain Dew. The teams will compete in 3-hole scramble play matches, and the winners will advance to the next level, while the losing team will be eliminated. The tournament has a purse of $100,000. However, the winning team will get $50,000, and they will be allowed to donate it to a charity of their choice.

That's not it — the tournament will have fun-filled activities for the fans as well. Before the event, there will be a Long Drive Competition and brand activities. There will also be a free concert on the site after the golf event.

Ad

Paige Spiranac warns fans about "fake accounts"

Paige Spiranac has warned her fans about fake accounts on social media. The golf influencer shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account on July 31. She posted a picture of herself, and in the caption said that the only platform fans can have a "chat" with her is Passes, a paid subscription-based platform.

"There’s so many fake accounts out there of me! The only place you can chat with me directly is here - https://passes.com/paigespiranac," she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Paige Spiranac has more golf content on Passes. She offers different tier memberships on the platform, which start at $10 per month.

Different tiers offer different features. The Par tier, which costs $10 per month, includes access to almost all wall content and DMs from her side. The next tier is Birdie, which includes access to all wall content, livestreams, and 7 free DMs.

The third tier is Eagle, which offers access to wall content and live streaming, along with 20 free priority DMs and DM freebies.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications