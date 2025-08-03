Paige Spiranac shared her excitement for the Good Good King of the Mountain golf event. The American golf influencer will be a part of the first edition of the golf exhibition event. The tournament will take place on September 4 at the Kemper Lakes Golf Club. It will feature 16 teams of creators and celebrities.On Saturday, Good Good shared a promotional video of the tournament featuring Paige Spiranac on their Instagram account. They wrote in the caption:&quot;Coming to Chicago.. September 4th. The King of the Mountain presented by @mountaindew with a $100,000 purse! Unreal cast - get involved and get tickets at the link in our bio 🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpiranac jumped to the comments section and reacted with a two-word message.&quot;Can’t wait!&quot; she wrote.Paige Spiranac drops 2-word reaction to promo of upcoming influencer golf event featuring her/@goodgoodThe promotional video of the event features a short clip of Spiranac. She was seen posing in a white top and a light blue skirt, paired with a white cap with &quot;Good&quot; written on it.The tournament is a charity golf event presented by Mountain Dew. The teams will compete in 3-hole scramble play matches, and the winners will advance to the next level, while the losing team will be eliminated. The tournament has a purse of $100,000. However, the winning team will get $50,000, and they will be allowed to donate it to a charity of their choice.That's not it — the tournament will have fun-filled activities for the fans as well. Before the event, there will be a Long Drive Competition and brand activities. There will also be a free concert on the site after the golf event.Paige Spiranac warns fans about &quot;fake accounts&quot;Paige Spiranac has warned her fans about fake accounts on social media. The golf influencer shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account on July 31. She posted a picture of herself, and in the caption said that the only platform fans can have a &quot;chat&quot; with her is Passes, a paid subscription-based platform.&quot;There’s so many fake accounts out there of me! The only place you can chat with me directly is here - https://passes.com/paigespiranac,&quot; she wrote.Paige Spiranac has more golf content on Passes. She offers different tier memberships on the platform, which start at $10 per month.Different tiers offer different features. The Par tier, which costs $10 per month, includes access to almost all wall content and DMs from her side. The next tier is Birdie, which includes access to all wall content, livestreams, and 7 free DMs.The third tier is Eagle, which offers access to wall content and live streaming, along with 20 free priority DMs and DM freebies.