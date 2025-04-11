Paige Spiranac drops 5-word comment on Garage Beer's 'exotic' Sunday fit

Paige Spiranac was highly impressed with Garage Beer's golf outfits. This week, the 95 top-ranked players teed it up at the Augusta National Golf Course, which started on Thursday, April 10.

Garage Beer recently dropped their outfit suggestion for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For Thursday, they suggested an all-black outfit with printed shorts, which they called 'Big Can Guy,' with their next day's outfit called the 'Black Album,' Saturday's 'Fred First,' and Sunday's Exotic.'

While sharing the post, Garage Beer wrote on X:

"What the pros are wearing."

Paige Spiranac shared her favorite pick and wrote:

"I need that Sunday fit."

Meanwhile, this week, Paige Spiranac headed to Augusta National for the Masters 2025. She posted a few pictures of her outing on her Instagram account, where she boasts around four million followers. Sharing the post, Spiranac wrote:

"Wednesday at Augusta⛳️ Who do you think will win?"

Paige Spiranac stole the limelight with her glamorous outfit at Augusta National. She donned an off-white knitted dress and paired it with a cowgirl hat, which had a green strip on it.

Paige Spiranac picks her favorite for the Masters 2025

Ahead of the start of the Masters, Paige Spiranac picked her favorite for the Major title in 2025. Earlier this week, the DP World Tour asked golf influencers and other sports stars about their favorite picks for the Masters on Instagram via DM. Spiranac chose Rory McIlroy.

"I've said it every year but I'm saying it again.....Rory!" she replied on Instagram to DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Masters officially started on Thursday, April 10, and it was the former US Open winner Justin Rose with the lead after playing a round of 65. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy carded even-par 72 in the first round of the Augusta Masters and settled in T27 place.

The Northern Irishman had a tough start to his game at the Masters in the opening round. On the front nine, he had a decent outing and carded three birdies on the third, eighth, and ninth holes. But struggled on the back nine.

He made a birdie on the 13th but then had a tough time on the greens, as he made a double bogey on the 15th and another double bogey on the 17th for an even-par 72.

Meanwhile, defending champion Scottie Scheffler settled in second place after the opening round, tied with Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners at 4-under. The Masters is a four-day event, and it is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, April 13.

