Paige Spiranac drops announcement about the latest episode of her show

Paige Spiranac flaunted her latest grey outfit as she dropped the new episode of her show. Spiranac often shares updayes about her outgits and life on social media. She shared a video in a new attire to announce the Spinvitational episode.

The Spinvitational is an online casino game hosted by Spiranac, and the show is streamed on Kick.com/LasPaigeas. Spiranac sported a grey tank top as she declared on X that new episodes of the show were unlocked and that they would stream at 8 pm on May 18. The post carried a caption:

“New episodes of Spinvitational tonight and tomorrow at 8pm! Come hangout with me here -kick.com/laspaigeas.”

This isn't Spiranac’s first post about the show on X. She shared another post on April 27, that included a photo of herself and asking her fans to join in the show. The post read:

“Tune in again tonight for my new show! You can click here to watch - kick.com/laspaigeas. If you don’t like slots that’s totally okay but while I play I share a bunch of stories about myself! It’s just a time to get to know me better in a fun setting so give it a shot before you judge😌 In tonight’s episode I talk misconceptions about me!”

Apart from these, Paige Spiranac has her online platform called OnlyPaige, where the retired golfer shares snippets of golf lessons and behind-the-camera scenes.

When Paige Spiranac promised fans of playing more golf in the upcoming year

Paige Spiranac shared an Instagram post on November 18, 2024, regarding her upcoming plans of playing more golf and sharing more game-related content. In the post, Spiranac shared photos of herself in a black outfit and wrote a caption that read:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here!”

Paige Spiranac last played at the Creator Classic, which was played over nine holes before the Truist Championship at the Philly Cricket Club. Before her retirement, Spiranac used to play for the Cactus Tour in 2016, and she failed to qualify for the LPGA Tour in the same year.

