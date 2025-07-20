Paige Spiranac drops hilarious 4-word reaction to Justin Rose’s shank at The Open 2025

Paige Spiranac dropped a hilarious four-word comment on Justin Rose’s’ shank shot at the Open Championship. The Open Championship is over with three rounds of play, and Rose is in the top 20 after the third round.Spiranac shared the video of Justin Rose's shank shot where he hit the ball with the club's hosel. The golf influencer even added a caption.“Me playing golf rn.”The 32-year-old was also struggling with shank shots lately, and she found a solution to it as well. Paige Spiranac shared a post about her shank shot on X on June 29. In the post, she wrote:“I hit two cold hard shanks today. Not one but two. Special stuff.”Spiranac shared another post on X on July 10 on how much she hated golf if her shots resulted in shanks. Her words were:“I hate golf lol I went 8 over through 3 holes. Hit an impressive 5 shanks. Then proceeded to shoot 2 under for the next 15 holes.”Paige Spiranac last played professional golf at the 2016 Cactus Tour events, and in the same year, she retired from golf as well. Her last event was the Creator Classic, which took place at the Philly Cricket Club before the Truist Championship.Exploring Justin Rose’s 2025 Open Championship performance as compared to the last five years In 2025, Justin Rose finished at T14 after three rounds at the Open Championship with a total score of 5 under. He shot 69 in the first round of the event with two birdies, followed by 71 in the second round with four birdies. The last round saw 68 with five birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.In 2024, Rose landed at T2 with a total score of 7 under. He fired 69 in the first round of the tournament with two birdies on the front nine and none on the back nine. The second and third rounds saw 68 and 73 with four and one birdies, respectively. Rose fired 67 in the last round of the tournament with five birdies.Rose missed the cutline at the same event in 2023, and he shot 74 in the first round with two birdies and 74 in the second round with three birdies.In 2022, Justin Rose withdrew from the tournament, and in 2021, Rose finished at T46 at the tournament with an even-par score. The golfer scored 67 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies, followed by 70 in the second round with two birdies and one eagle. The third and last rounds saw 70 and 73 with two and four birdies, respectively. The Open Championship was cancelled in the 2020 season due to the widespread COVID-19 woes.