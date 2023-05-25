Paige Spiranac drops hints about her future outlook during Instagram Q&A

American influencer and golf personality Paige Spiranac held a question-and-answer session via Instagram on Tuesday, May 23. During the session, she hinted that there might be a few life changes in the near future for her.

Spiranac was questioned by a fan about the biggest hurdle in her life, golf-related or otherwise. The influencer's answers surprised many as spoke about other things that interest her in life. She said, according to The New York Post:

“I’ve had different hurdles for every stage in my life, and I feel like in previous years they’ve been very challenging, difficult, and hurtful things in my life that I’ve had to get over.

“Right now, I don’t really have anything like that, I would say one thing that I do have to focus on is a work-life balance and thinking about my future.”

She added:

“I just turned 30 and what does the next 5-10 years look like? I’ve put work first for the last, well, especially the last couple years, that’s been something that’s been very important to me and making sure that I plan accordingly to other things that I want in my life.”

In this way, rather than giving a clue, Spiranac indicated the path she may be following in the future. She seems to be contemplating her current outlook 5-10 years down the road and is thinking about modifying that.

Paige Spiranac's golf career

Paige Spiranac has been very successful as an influencer and also in entertainment, specifically as a podcast hoster. She boasts 3.7 million followers on Instagram and over 870,000 on Twitter.

However, her life has been almost entirely linked to golf. In fact, the vast majority of the content she generates for online platforms is related to the sport.

Spiranac was an athlete since she was a child, although she started in gymnastics. At the age of 12 she injured her knee and was unable to continue, which led to her taking up golf. She became extremely focused on the sport and was even homeschooled for some time, devoting herself almost entirely to training.

During her time as a junior, Paige Spiranac won five tournaments in her home state of Colorado and broke into the world's top 20 in her category. Her talent and effort was quickly rewarded when she was recruited with an athletic scholarship to join the University of Arizona women's golf team.

She spent just one season at the Grand Canyon State university, but posted a personal best of 73 for an 18-hole round.

For the 2012-13 season, Spiranac transferred to the University of San Diego, where she raised her level significantly. In her first season she achieved a 76.25 scoring average, obtaining, among other results, a T19 at the NCAA Central Regional Championships, where 126 golfers participated.

A year later, in the last season of her college golf career, she remained among the top 15 golfers in the league based on her score average. The golfer also picked up some more interesting results.

After graduating, Paige Spiranac played a few local tournaments with really encouraging results. Her first event was the Cactus Tour of Arizona, where she finished T14. From there, she went to the Lookout Mountain tournament, where she finished T3.

Her first victory came shortly after as she defeated Hanna O'Sullivan, the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world at the time, in a play-off.

After that she kept moving on the amateur circuit during 2015 and part of 2016, even trying to qualify a couple of times to LPGA Tour tournaments. After failing to do so, she abandoned competitive golf to focus on her career as an influencer.

