Paige Spiranac drops a 'hot take' on fixing ball mark on the green

Paige Spiranac dropped a hot take on fixing golf balls on the greens. The American former professional golfer is widely known amongst golf fans for her active presence on social media. She often shares valuable golf-related advice on the internet.

On Friday, Paige Spiranac shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, talking about fixing golf balls on the greens. She suggested that the players who can't fix their ball mark "shouldn't be allowed to play."

"Hot take. If you can’t fix your ball mark on the green you shouldn’t be allowed to play. It takes two seconds to do and requires no skill," Spiranac wrote.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram account, Paige Spiranac shared some pictures of her golf outing.

Paige Spiranac donned a white crop top and a blue short skirt and posed in a golf cart.

Paige Spiranac responds to fan campaigning for her as PGA Tour’s new 'course reporter'

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour officially announced its new CEO, Brian Rolapp. Soon after, on June 19, a golf fan account, McGolfinTV, shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account, suggesting Paige Spiranac be appointed as the new course reporter for the American golf series.

"If the new PGA CEO doesn't immediately hire @PaigeSpiranac as an on-course reporter, then all is lost," McGolfinTV wrote on X.

Spiranac reacted to the post by resharing it with a caption:

"I mean the people have spoken"

Expand Tweet

Intriguingly, former PGA Tour player and current golf analyst Colt Knost reacted to Spiranac’s post, writing:

"Please don’t take my job"

Expand Tweet

The golf influencer replied to him, writing:

"No one could ever replace you"

Expand Tweet

PGA Tour's new CEO Brian Rolapp has worked in the NFL for over two decades and is now looking forward to his journey in the golf series. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan opened up about the new CEO of the circuit, saying (via PGA Tour):

"A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as Commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026. Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition.

"We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA TOUR," he added.

Meanwhile, Paige Spiranac has previously taken on the duties of course reporter at the PGA Tour's Creator Classic in March. Moreover, she has also signed a deal with Grass League to handle their marketing and interviews.

