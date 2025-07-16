Paige Spiranac drops 'serious life update' just days after fearing 'golf course yips'

Paige Spiranac shared an important life update just days after fearing golf course yips. Spiranac had been playing recreational golf lately, and she had been experiencing shank shots quite often.

Five days ago, Spiranac wrote on X that she might have developed a fear on the golf course. She wrote:

“Update. Hit the ball fantastic on the range today. Not one shank. Confirmed this is a mental issue. I fear I may have the golf course yips.”

On Wednesday (July 16), Spiranac updated on her X handle that she might have cured it. She wrote a post that read:

“Serious life update. I think I have cured my shanks.”

Spiranac also stated in the past that tank tops saved her from shank shots. She admitted how she adhered to her theory. Her words in the post read:

“I’m just saying I’ve never shanked in a tank top….my theory still holding strong.”

Paige Spiranac last teed up at the Creator Classic, which took place at the Philly Cricket Club before the Truist Championship in 2025. In 2016, she announced her retirement from professional golf, and she played on the Cactus Tour before that. In 2016, Spiranac also appeared for the LPGA Tour card but failed to qualify for the same.

Following that, she signed with Parsons Xtreme Golf in 2017, and in the same year, she became the brand ambassador of 18Birdies. She also signed with Mizzen + Main and Philip Stein Watches.

Paige Spiranac revealed the real reason behind wearing unconventional outfits on the golf course

Paige Spiranac shared that she was a gymnast before joining golf, and hence, she was comfortable in spandex clothes. Moreover, the ex-professional golfer didn't have enough money to afford pricey golf attire, so she chose to wear tank tops and leggings from her wardrobe that comforted her.

“When I switched to golf, I was comfortable being in leotards. I didn't have enough money to buy a 'golf appropriate' wardrobe. So, I'd wear leggings and tank-tops from my closet. That's how I learned to play golf on public courses where there wasn't a strict dress code,” Spiranac said on Kay Adams' show.

She continued, “I was just showing my swing but because I was wearing clothes that weren't golf appropriate, people lost their minds. I think people are scared to get into golf because it can be quite unwelcoming.”

Paige Spiranac switched her profession since she felt that golf was unwelcoming and rigid clothing-wise. Next, she became a full-time content creator and shared golf-related content on her social media handles. Paige Spiranac shares most of her content on her Instagram handle, YouTube channel, and Passes.com, which was a new platform for her in 2025 after closing down OnlyPaige.

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More