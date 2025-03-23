Paige Spiranac drops truth bomb on separating personal and professional life: "It's very Black Mirror"

Paige Spiranac has established her name in the social media influencer industry. She is among one of the most popular golf influencers in the world and enjoys a fabulous fan base on the internet.

Paige Spiranac is generally known for posting golf-related content on her social media handles, and she usually keeps her personal life away from the limelight. In her recent appearance on the Quiet Please with Mel and Kira podcast, Spiranac candidly opened up about how she keeps her personal and professional life balanced.

"I don't know how family vloggers do it. Your whole life then is consumed with monetizing your wedding, monetizing a baby shower, and monetizing their first steps. And before you know it, it’s very Black Mirror, where you’re living your entire life on the internet for everyone to see," she said (47:48 onwards).

"This was a way for me to protect myself and have that separation. When it comes to keeping it fresh, I mean, after 10 years of doing this, it’s like, 'I don't know how many more ways I can teach someone a bunker shot.' You know, it’s definitely tricky," she added.

Paige Spiranac is one of the most followed golf influencers in the world. She has around four million followers on Instagram and around one million on X. Moreover, she is also known for posting golf-related stuff on Passes.

Prior to getting into modeling and content creation, Paige Spiranac was a professional golfer. She is a former Cactus Tour player, on which she even clinched a title in 2016 at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek. She has even tried to earn the LPGA Tour card but unfortunately failed to earn it. She then got into modeling in 2017 and has since been known for her active presence on social media.

Paige Spiranac reveals the reason for keeping her personal life secret

In the same podcast, Paige Spiranac candidly revealed how people always have an interest in knowing about her personal life, but she prefers to keep it secret. She acknowledged that she doesn't want to expose her family or friends to the "good and the bad" side of the internet.

Speaking of keeping her personal life private, Spiranac said (47:00):

"It’s just not something that I want to open up about. I don't talk about my friends. I don't talk about my family. And I don't talk about relationships. I’ve opened myself up to this world, but they haven’t. And so I don’t want to expose them to the good and the bad that you get when you live on social media."

Notably, Paige Spiranac was previously married to Steven Tinoco. They tied the knot in 2018 and split in 2022.

