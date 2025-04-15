Paige Spiranac expands on her 'hot take' on Masters' phone control, calls for ban on ticket resellers

Paige Spiranac has doubled down on her "hot take" regarding phone usage at sporting events. The golf influencer attended the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

For the unversed, cell phones are banned at the Masters tournament, and patrons are not allowed any electronic devices capable of transmitting photos or videos onto the grounds at any time. If found, the patron is removed from the premises and will suffer permanent loss of ticket privileges.

After the conclusion of the 2025 Masters, Spiranac took to X and wrote:

"Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present."

Her post was reshared by Sports Illustrated on Instagram. She reshared her post on Instagram story and gave a more detailed opinion, clarifying that she doesn't believe phones should be banned outright but instead restricted during the actual competition.

"To expand on my hot take lol I think using a phone before, half time, or after is totally okay but during competition it should be banned. I think this rule should also apply to concerts," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac's Instagram Story

She didn't stop there. In the same story, she spoke about another issue affecting fans: ticket resellers. She called for a ban on ticket resellers.

"I also think ticket prices for sporting events need to be more affordable and resell at 5x the price should be banned," she added.

Spiranac, known for her candid golf takes, proposed last month that the AimPoint green-reading technique should be banned as it slows down the pace of play. She also said that golfers should play from the tee boxes according to their handicap rather than preference.

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy's win at the Masters

Paige Spiranac had predicted Rory McIlroy's win at the 2025 Masters, a full month before the Northern Irishman slipped into the green jacket. In March, Spiranac wrote on X:

"Rory to win The Masters. I know but really this year is the year it’s happening"

After the final putt dropped at Augusta on Sunday, April 13, she reminded everyone of her prediction and wrote:

"Not to make this about myself but I did pick Rory to win. Starting the major season off right"

McIlroy won the tournament in the playoffs by defeating Justin Rose with a birdie on the first extra playoff hole. Spiranac also supported McIlroy after his heartbreaking US Open last year, asking people to "give him a break."

Paige Spiranac has called the 2025 Masters as one of the "most exciting" Masters on her X page. Spiranac congratulated him and called the final round "one of the most electric rounds of golf" she has seen. The golf influencer has over one million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

