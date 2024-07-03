Paige Spiranac finds a sponsor for her wild “hot dog” challenge

Paige Spiranac wants to see how many hot dogs she can eat in a 10-minute span again this year. This is a popular eating contest done on or near the Fourth of July by a lot of people, including professionals like Joey Chestnut.

Spiranac is doing it casually for the holiday, but she has found a potential sponsor to provide all the hot dogs she could possibly eat.

Spiranac tweeted:

"I’m doing it. I’m really doing it. Attempting to see how many hotdogs I can eat in 10 minutes again this year. What’s your guess?"

One fan created a graphic for the event and offered to sponsor it. The fan, who goes by the username 20dollarz on X, said they are a huge fan of Costco hot dogs and want to be involved with this event.

Hot dogs are one of the most prominent food items for America's celebration of independence. They're at almost all gatherings and they're the subject of more than a few contests. It remains to be seen if Spiranac's will be broadcast like the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is, but it does at least have interested fans who want to get involved.

Spiranac is certainly dedicated to this. When news broke that Joey Chestnut would not be participating in the annual contest this year due to a sponsorship issue, she offered to take his spot. She noted that her record is six and a half hot dogs in 10 minutes, which is less than what Chestnut has been able to do.

Paige Spiranac opens up on challenges eating hot dogs

Paige Spiranac attempted to eat as many hot dogs as she could in 10 minutes. The record by Joey Chestnut is 76 hot dogs (with buns) in that time frame. Spiranac made it to six.

Paige Spiranac is going to eat a lot of hot dogs - Getty Images

Via Daily Mail, she said:

"That sucked, the technique of the two dogs at once was not it. I started out too aggressive and it was not the move, I should have just stuck with my plan of one at a time. The first part was just the density of it, I just had so much in my mouth that I could not swallow and that was the hardest part."

Paige Spiranac also added that the smell of a hot dog was uncomfortable after eating so many in such a short period of time:

"It was like these huge chunks and I did not know what to do, so that was not fun."

Nevertheless, the golf influencer and former LPGA Tour star is adamant that she'll try again and do her best to top her personal record. She might have someone willing to supply the hot dogs, so it's on her to make it worth the while.

