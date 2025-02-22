Paige Spiranac fires back at fan's take on 'shit-a**' influencer apartments

Paige Spiranac, who is known for her active presence on social media, recently took to her X account to share some unspoken etiquette in golf. She is quite active on the internet, where she is widely recognized for sharing golf-related content on her different social media platforms.

Ad

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Paige Spiranac recently shared a post reflecting on golf etiquette. A fan in the comment section of her post talked about an "apartment floor plan."

"Why do all the ethots live in the same shit-a** apartment floor plan," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In response to the fan’s comment, Paige Spiranac quickly shut them down with a reply, sharing some facts and revealing that she spends "0.2%" of her income on rent. She wrote:

"We’re all spending 0.2% of our income on rent and plowing the remaining FCF into SPY while rolling the dividends. Duh"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Spiranac has cemented her name in the golf industry. She is among one of the most followed social media golf influencers. She boasts around 1 million followers on her X account and around four million on Instagram.

What has Paige Spiranac said about the etiquette of golf?

In her recent short clip on X, Paige Spiranac opened up about unspoken rules of golf etiquette. She discussed pet peeves, and golfer habits, and also shared advice on taking a shot.

Ad

"One of my biggest pet peeves is when more experienced golfers gatekeep these rules, then complain about new golfers in the game," Spiranac said. "We are changing that today. At nicer golf courses, it is a faux pas to change into your golf shoes in the parking lot, so make sure you come ready to play golf or you bring your shoes to the locker room to change. If you're a brand new golfer, always abide by the double par rule."

Ad

Furthermore, Spiranac also spoke about the proper etiquette for standing at the tee box. She said (0.38):

"On a tee box is proper etiquette to stand in front of your playing partner, never down the line or behind them. Same rules follow on the putting green and especially don't stand in their line of sight so you can read their putt."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Paige has played golf at the professional level. She competed on the Cactus Tour, where she won a tournament in 2016, and even tried to earn an LPGA Tour card.

However, soon after, she started making content on social media and switched her career path, venturing into modeling and creating golf-related content on different social media platforms.

Although Paige Spiranac does not play golf at a professional level anymore, she often takes part in unofficial tournaments and charity events. She also frequently shares valuable advice related to taking a proper shot and selecting golf clubs on her social media handles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback