Paige Spiranac’s first Halloween costume is a tribute to Cammy from Street Fighter

The Halloween season is underway, and so are former golfer Paige Spiranac's stunning looks to glam up the celebration.

After fighting countless trollers on social media, Spiranac unveiled her first Halloween costume. She has been the talk of the town for the past few days after sharing her Harley Quinn cosplay from last year. She has now finally shared this year's outfit.

The golfer-turned-model decided to pay tribute to Cammy, a popular character from the Street Fighter video game series. Paige wrote about Cammy in her caption in a slew of three snaps shared on Monday.

"I've dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter. I love their street fighter series."

Spiranac donned a body-fitted green dress clubbed up with red gloves and black boots. Her long blonde hair was divided into two sections, resting on either side of her shoulder. Her red cap also caught the attention of viewers.

Paige Spiranac, who has 3.6 million followers on Instagram, is very active on social media after successfully transitioning into modeling. The 29-year-old influencer popped up in the headlines for her western-themed calendar, which she launched recently. However, she received hate from people online. Nonetheless, Paige never gave up despite battling countless challenges and is back in business.

Paige Spiranac talks about haters

Paige Spiranac has a long history of dealing with trollers. She has to deal with negative comments whenever she shares pictures on social media. The trolling has become brutal, forcing her to rethink her career.

Amid all this, the former golfer, who won Maxim's World's Sexiest Woman, also shared the viral Cammy-inspired look on her Instagram story. Paige appreciated her look and claimed she "nailed this Cammy cosplay." Undoubtedly, she did. And luckily, this time, even trollers' mouths were left wide open in awe.

Spiranac confessed in a YouTube video titled "Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve It?" that body shamers intensely affected her mental health. The comments were not limited to her body; haters also ill-talked about her appearance, including her facial shape. People commented on her weight gain and her no-filter pictures. In response, Paige explained: "It was insane."

In a clip, Paige revealed she went through "immense pressure to look perfect." Humanly, that is impossible, and she ignored that fact. Instead, the golfer started creating her costumes. Earlier this month, she launched her calendar as a professional model. It's noteworthy that she made it to the headlines again and zipped everyone's mouth with her fashion statement.

She has many fans who support her on the journey. Her well-wishers have always stood by her side, praising and supporting her.

She has traveled a long way in modeling now. Paige has stunned admirers with her bold and sassy poses on the cover pages of numerous magazines. She graciously amplified the beauty of Sports Illustrated Magazine in her swimsuit pictures. Moreover, she is more confident in her looks and has definitely proved herself to be a professional model.

