Paige Spiranac flaunts her swing in black and white striped turtleneck outfit

Paige Spiranac flaunted her swing in a black and white turtleneck outfit. She often posts videos of her golf swings in different attires. This time, she chose a covered outfit while playing on the greens and shared two videos of her golf swing on Instagram.

Ad

In the videos, Spiranac wore a striped, turtleneck, full-sleeved top paired with trousers and white shoes. To match the look, she wore sunglasses and braided her hair. The retired professional golfer could also be seen taking shots on the greens.

Paige Spiranac ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram story)

Spiranac hasn't played in golf tournaments professionally since she retired from professional golf in 2016. Before that, she played for the Cactus Tour, and after retirement, she started her career as an influencer. She also tried for the LPGA Tour card in 2016 but failed to qualify.

Ad

Trending

Following that, the model became the brand ambassador of 18Birdies. She also signed deals with Mizzen + Main and Philip Stein Watches and was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Spiranac is a full-time influencer. She participated in the Creator Classic, which is an event for influencers to play over 9 holes. In addition to that, she shares golf lessons on her exclusive platform called OnlyPaige.

Paige Spiranac shared about playing more golf in 2024

Paige Spiranac shared a post on November 18 talking about how she worked hard on the greens in 2024 and practiced more to get her game stronger. In the post, she shared five photos of herself in a black mini-dress. She also added a long caption about how she started enjoying playing golf. Her words read:

Ad

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever."

Ad

She continued, “I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward.”

Ad

Spiranac can often be seen in crop tops and pleated skirts, taking shots on the greens, and she often posts her golf shots on her OnlyPaige platform and her Instagram handle, which boasts around 4 million followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback