Paige Spiranac gets honest about her journey to being a creator: ‘It is financially challenging’

In 2016, Paige Spiranac was on track to become a pro golfer. She'd played in college and was destined to make a pro circuit at some point before she changed her mind. Thanks to some struggles and some fan interference, the golfer decided to pursue content creation.

In the roughly nine years since, the influencer has had quite the journey in the content sphere, amassing millions of followers across her social media platforms and playing in huge creator events.

Spiranac revealed that her choice was multi-faceted and that money played a big role. She said via the Vanity Index podcast (14:30):

"I started doing this about 10 years ago now. I had just finished playing golf at San Diego State University. I didn't really know what I wanted to do. I wanted to play professionally, but it is financially challenging, mentally draining. It's a really tough road."

Spiranac also revealed that she "randomly" went viral and jumped to 100,000 followers overnight, and at the time, there were no golf influencers. She was one of the first to enter this sphere. She and others were just doing it for the love of the game, and it slowly grew from there.

The former LPGA Tour player added (15:44):

"For that to now turn into what it is today has been amazing to watch. I think there was part of me at one time that was like, 'Hey, I did this first...' and part of me is like this is what I worked so hard for."

Spiranac added that today's golf influencers have no idea how "truly hard" it was for her to pave the path that many of them walk now.

Paige Spiranac reveals most famous player she's played with

Over the years, whether in events or for YouTube videos, Paige Spiranac has played golf with tons of celebrities, both in golf and other fields. She's partnered with Bryson DeChambeau and others.

Paige Spiranac has played with Chris Pratt (Image via Imagn)

Paige Spiranac revealed via AS that Chris Pratt is to date the most famous partner she's had, but that he was a rather slow player to be with:

“At Genesis they did a celebrity Ryder Cup and my partner was Nick Jonas and we played against Chris Pratt. He was very slow. Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with. Super nice guy. Unbelievably slow."

She continued, saying that they kept getting nudged along to speed up, but that Pratt had fans around him that he couldn't stop telling stories to. They eventually begged him to stop and hit the ball.

