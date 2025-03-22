Paige Spiranac gets real about her physical appearance affecting her swing: "That is hard for women"

Paige Spiranac recently talked about how her physical appearance affected her swing. Featuring in a recent podcast, Spiranac addressed how body type, particularly having a larger chest, can genuinely affect the golf swing.

In the latest episode of Quiet Please! podcast with Mel Reid and Kira Dixon uploaded on March 22, Spiranac said that it is hard to swing the golf club the same way most instructors teach as their instructions are based on male body types. She noted that the advice of instructors wasn't working as no one talked about how her chest was getting in the way of her backswing.

Spiranac shared that she was honest with her instructor and they figured out a personalized swing in which she stands a little farther from the ball to create "space" and changed how her arms moved at the start of the swing to make it smoother.

"And then with your left arm, if you're a righty, you go over, and then on the right, you tuck and go under. So there, you're already in the position, and you can just take it back," she said (38:17 onwards).

She further said:

"But that's another thing, too, that is hard for women. You go to male instructors, and they're not comfortable talking about the female body, and a lot of them are giving bad instruction because they truly are stuck and they can't swing, and they don't want to address it."

Paige Spiranac turned professional in 2016 and played on the Cactus Tour. However, she has said that she faced significant mental challenges and equated her self-worth to her golf scores. This emotional toll led her to step away from professional golf the same year she debuted.

Paige Spiranac on being labeled a 'golf ruiner': "Everyone kept putting me in this box"

In the aforementioned episode of the Quiet Please podcast, Paige Spiranac also discussed what it was like to be accused of "ruining" golf. The golf influencer said she decided to own her identity rather than shrink herself to fit the game’s expectations.

Spiranac said she initially tried to play it safe but still faced intense backlash for how she carried herself.

"It was frustrating that I was seen as, you know, ruining the game of golf or, hurting the growth of women's golf. And so, I really tried to be quiet, and I tried to do what other people wanted me to do," Spiranac said.

"I posted this picture, and I had leggings and a full turtleneck, and there was — I mean, the only skin showing was my hands. And I got so many comments from people saying that my outfit was inappropriate," she added.

Spiranac further said she eventually stopped trying to please others and decided to embrace the role she was being boxed into, as her efforts to meet others' expectations didn't translate into opportunities.

After playing for a year on the Cactus Tour, Spiranac turned to content creation and has been making golf-related content for over a decade now. Over this time, she has amassed over 4 million subscribers on her Instagram and 441k subscribers on YouTube. She also has 3.6 million followers on Facebook, 1.6 million on TikTok, and 1 million on X (formerly Twitter).

