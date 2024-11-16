Paige Spiranac gives hilarious reaction to fan's suggestion to do taxes fully clothed

Former golfer Paige Spiranac built a successful career on social media after her early retirement from the sport. Over the years, she has amassed 4 million followers on Instagram becoming one of the most followed golf celebrities on social media.

Recently, she took to Instagram to ask her fans to suggest fun challenges. While her followers must have bombarded the question tags with many suggestions, Spiranac shared some absurd ones that she had received, one of which was whether she would do her taxes fully clothed.

The 31-year-old gave a hilarious reaction as she pulled off a mock shocked face.

Image via _paige.renee

In later stories, Paige Spiranac added that she had decided what challenges she was going to take on. Over the years, she has evolved her fashion and sports content creation to suit a variety of sporting events like the NFL, baseball, etc. The fun challenges she aims to take on next are a step ahead of her usual content.

"I have made mistakes and I wish I did things differently," - Paige Spiranac on her journey

Paige Spiranac (Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac was one of the pioneers in golf content creation. The 'OG Insta golf girl', as she calls herself in her Instagram bio, has had her fair share of ups and downs throughout her journey.

Now, as several other young golf content creators are making their mark on the scene, Spiranac wants to be there for them, especially because she didn't have anyone to guide her through her content creation journey.

"You’re thrown into this really weird environment that no one can prepare you for and just to know that there is someone there that you can talk to (is so important)," she told SI Swimsuit.

The 31-year-old further added:

"I have made mistakes and I wish I did things differently because I didn’t have anyone that could help me along the way, and again, just having that moral support and knowing that someone is there for you if you need anyone to talk to, because it’s hard when you go through this really weird experience and very few people have gone through it. Having someone that you can talk to and can relate to is so important,"

Paige Spiranac appreciated the upcoming sports content creator and former USA gymnast Olivia Dunne. The former further talked about what she would want for the next generation.

"The most important thing (for me and my career) is seeing growth in the next generation,"

On the work front, the SI Swimsuit model recently unveiled her super cars-themed calendar on her website. It has double the images and some more as compared to her past calendars. The photoshoot was done in collaboration with Barrett Jackson and she has also added some information about each supercar in the calendar.

