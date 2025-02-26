Paige Spiranac hilariously reacts to $9M worth PGA star's blunder at Tiger Woods' TGL

Paige Spiranac hilariously reacted to Kevin Kisner's blunder at Tiger Woods' TGL. Spiranac was a professional golfer before retiring in 2016, after which, she shifted her focus to social media. She currently has around 4 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on X.

On her social media platforms, Spiranac often passes remarks on ongoing tournaments besides sharing golf tips. Recently, she did the same about the Jupiter Links vs. the Bay Golf Club match, which took place on February 25 at the SoFi Center in Florida.

Spiranac took to her X account and shared a video of Kevin Kisner (who has a net worth $9 million as per Celebrity Net worth) making a shot for the simulator golf event. In the video, Kisner’s virtual golf ball stopped just before the bunker and the 41-year-old laughed about this. Spiranac reacted to this by stating:

“One of us! One of us! One of us!”

The TGL match on February 25 ended with the Bay Golf Club winning against Jupiter Links by a score of 6-3. In the singles, Kisner won the 14th hole for the team, and he tied for the 11th hole with opponent Shane Lowry. Jupiter Links won only one hole in the Triples, the fifth.

This wasn't the first time Spiranac made such a remark about Kisner. The 31-year-old did that before during the January 14 match between Jupiter Links and Los Angeles Golf Club. In that match, Kisner made a razor blade shot that made the golf ball hit the flagstick in the middle and almost cut it into pieces.

2Following the shot, Spiranac took to X and remarked along with sharing the video of the shot. She penned down:

“One of us! One of us! One of us!”

Even Tiger Woods couldn't hold back his laughter ar the venue and he later told Golf.com:

“I’m still hurting I’m laughing so hard…I didn’t think anyone could get hurt out here. It almost cleared the stands. It was rising, oh my God.”

The match ended with Los Angeles winning against Jupiter Links with a score of 12-1.

Paige Spiranac gave her verdict at the start of TGL

Following the start of TGL's first-ever match this January, Paige Spiranac said she was excited to watch the golfers playing, adding that the new format would make their personalities shine even more.

“Watching the launch of TGL and I have to say it’s fun to see the guys more relaxed! I think we will really get to see their personalities shine in this format," the 31-year-old said.

The first TGL match took place between the New York Golf Club and the Bay Golf Club. The match was won by the Bay Golf Club with a score of 2-9.

