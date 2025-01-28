Paige Spiranac hilariously recalls 'butchering' player's name while working as a starter

Paige Spiranac recently shared a hilarious anecdote about how she mispronounced one of the players' names while working as a starter. Her comment came after Michael S. Kim shared a PGA Tour pronunciation guide on social media.

Spiranac is a former golf professional turned social media influencer with more than 4 million followers on Instagram. She also has over 1 million followers on X and 1.6 million on TikTok.

On Monday, January 27, Michael S. Kim shared the PGA Tour pronunciation guide on X. Spiranac reposted it and recalled a story about once mispronouncing a player's name at a European Tour event.

"Fun fact I was a starter at a Europe Tour event years ago," she wrote. "This would’ve been very handy lol. I asked one player if I had his name correct and he said yes while laughing. Turns out I was way off but he didn’t correct me. I was roasted on tv for butchering it lol"

Paige Spiranac comes in support of 'lesser known' golf professionals

Recently, golf journalist Kyle Porter sparked a new debate about YouTube versus professional golf, stating that it was more entertaining to watch YouTuber golfers for less than an hour than to follow lesser-known professionals for over six hours.

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An defended professional golfers, countering that golf has always involved more than five hours of coverage. He argued that younger audiences struggle to stay engaged for such long durations.

"What’s wrong with have English, Novak and Stevens in contention? The views? It’s not changing unless Tiger is in contention these days," he wrote.

Paige Spiranac also endorsed Hun An's comments and expressed support for the less popular professional golfers.

"Instead of hating on less known pro golfers, golf media should report on them! If you guys have any interesting insights or facts on any of the pro golfers let me know and I would love to amplify on my channels," she wrote.

Speaking of professional golf, PGA Tour events have witnessed a downward trend in viewership. All the events played so far have garnered less viewership than their previous year's editions.

On the contrary, YouTube golfers are gaining audiences at a rapid rate. Names like Paige Spiranac, Grant Horvat, Bryan Bros Golfers, and Bob Does Sports have become well-known. Even professionals like Bryson DeChambeau have ventured into YouTube and are now getting over a million views per video.

