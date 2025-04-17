Paige Spiranac issues a bold 5-word statement to her haters

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known personalities in the golfing world and is also the most followed golf star on Instagram. Spiranac has around 4 million followers on Instagram and approximately 1 million on X, where she shares her unfiltered thoughts on the sport.

Recently, Paige Spiranac shared a video on her X account, making a bold five-word statement to those who think she needs some swing assistance.

Spiranac shared a video in which she can be seen struggling to pick up the club with her leg, but then she managed to hit a drive off the tee, letting her swing do the talking.

"Don’t judge by the onesie😂," Spiranac wrote.

Paige Spiranac has played a bit of pro golf, and as of June 2024, she had a handicap of +3.4. Earlier, she had played in a couple of events on the Ladies European Tour and tried her best to get her LPGA Tour card by competing in the Q school. Still, unfortunately, she never qualified for the penultimate women's Tour.

Hence, she shifted her focus from pro golf to the media side of things and found immense success.

Paige Spiranac once promised to make more golf-related posts

Paige Spiranac shared an Instagram post in November of last year, stating that she is receiving requests to post more golf content. She also revealed that she has a love-hate relationship with golf, but promises to share more about it going forward.

"I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward⛳️."

However, along with Instagram, she also has an account on Passes, where fans can gain exclusive access to her premium content. She has a three-tier paid membership, with a par tier for $10 a month, which provides access to almost all wall content and complimentary direct messages from Paige.

The next is the Birdie tier, $25 a month with access to all wall content, access to all livestreams, and seven free DMs, while the Eagle Tier is at $100 a month with access to all wall content, livestreams, 20 free priority DMs, and freebies.

