Paige Spiranac issues a humble apology after a 'shocker' admission: "I don't think anyone cares"

Paige Spiranac recently shared a golf tip, but her comments were a bit contrasting to the facts. However, she quickly apologized after realizing her mistake and posted another video about it.

Spiranac, a former professional golfer turned influencer with over 4 million Instagram followers, shared a golf tip on Friday, January 31, about fixing the starting direction and the curvature. She insisted that the direction was a path problem, while the curvature was a clubface problem.

However, many fans pointed out that Paige Spiranac was quite wrong, as it was actually the opposite. The face determines the direction, while the path determines the curvature. Upon realizing her error, she made another video and apologized for the previous one.

"I don't think anyone cares at this point, but there is an update that I was in fact wrong," she said. "Shocker, I know, but hey, I have no issue learning and when I'm wrong, admitting that I am wrong. So the face does send it and the path does bend it. But why I have an issue with this is that I am a field player, a very intense field player.

"And so when I think about the shot I want to hit, I feel the shot that I want to hit and I feel and see the path first, and then I think of the club face. So for me, I feel path. For me, the direction of the path and then it bends, which is the club face. And so that's why I was having an issue with it, but numbers match up and the clubface is king and path is queen, so the more you know," she added.

"Slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf," Paige Spiranac makes her stance clear on slow pace of play

On Wednesday, January 29, Paige Spiranac took to X to share her perspective on the slow pace of play.

"I'm going to say this about pace of play in professional golf," she wrote. "If you can’t play under 4 hours yourself then you have no room to complain👀 slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf"

Last week, the slow pace became the big debate when the final group, featuring Harris English, Andrew Novak, and Aldrich Potgieter, took more than 5 hours and 29 minutes to finish the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Following this, a debate emerged about whether the slow pace was affecting viewership and whether the newer generation preferred the much shorter YouTube golf instead.

