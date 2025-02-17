Paige Spiranac launches new YouTube video with her "best golf tips"

Paige Spiranac, a well-known golf influencer and former professional golfer, released a new YouTube video titled "Just the tips. My Best Golf Advice." In the video, she shared her top advice for helping golfers improve their game.

Paige gave the update via her Instagram story, with the caption:

"New YouTube video is out. I give you my best golf tips"



Spiranac's YouTube channel has gained significant popularity since its creation on August 23, 2016. As of November 16, 2024, the channel has 438k subscribers and over 85 million total views across 318 videos.

Spiranac's content primarily focuses on golf instruction, fitness, and insights into her personal experiences. In her latest video, she gave practical tips that were for golfers of all skill levels. She has covered various aspects of the game including swing techniques, course management, and mental strategies. Her goal is to make golf more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Apart from YouTube, Spiranac has over four million followers on Instagram. Before becoming a social media sensation, she played professional golf and competed at the Division 1 college level. Her transition from professional athlete to influencer has allowed her to connect with fans worldwide, sharing her passion for golf in a relatable manner.

In addition to her instructional content, Paige Spiranac is known for candid discussions about her experiences in the sport and her advocacy for making golf more inclusive. Her authenticity and dedication have solidified her status as a respected voice in the golfing community.

Golf star-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac cashes in on social media fame

Paige Spiranac's growing influence extends beyond the golf community, making her a prominent figure in sports media.

Spiranac's online success has translated into several lucrative endorsement deals. She partnered with Parsons Xtreme Golf in 2017 to promote their golf clubs through social media and television campaigns. She also became a brand ambassador for the golf app 18Birdies and collaborated with brands like Mizzen + Main and Philip Stein Watches.

In 2021, Spiranac joined global sportsbook operator PointsBet as a brand ambassador and on-air personality, securing a notable equity stake in the company.

In June 2022, Spiranac made history as the first athlete to be named Maxim magazine's 'Sexiest Woman Alive.' Her financial success stems from multiple revenue streams, including social media earnings, endorsement deals, and her subscription-based platform, "OnlyPaige." According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $2 million.

