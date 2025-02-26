Paige Spiranac lends her shoulder to Rory McIlroy in Netflix’s Full Swing – “Constantly put in the firing zone”

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Rory McIlroy's struggles, expressing concern over the toll it could take on him in the latest season of Netflix's Full Swing. The Netflix series premiered on the streaming platform on February 25.

In the third episode, McIlroy's struggle with the media after he filed for divorce with his wife Erica Stoll is touched upon. The Irish golfer filed for divorce after his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship from Stoll after seven years of marriage.

Talking about the media scrutiny in the third episode of the Netflix series, golf influencer Paige Spiranac voiced her sympathy for McIlroy:

"Rory (McIlroy), he is just constantly put in the firing zone. Must put such a toll on him. Where is his mind at, and is he ready to play?" (10:45)

After the divorce filing, McIlroy competed in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. However, he refused to answer any questions on his private life in press conferences. Talking about it in the Netflix series, he said:

"There's parts of my life that I like to keep as private as possible. Unfortunately, in this line of work, that isn't always possible. I've always tried to be protective of my love ones from people that have ill intentions. I think it was a wake-up call for me, to say 'Let's just focus on the golf for a little bit'." (11:00)

Despite the turmoil on the personal front, Rory McIlroy performed splendidly in the tournament and tied for 12th. He then finished as a runner-up in a close fight against LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau in the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Around a month after the initial divorce filing, McIlroy and Stoll reconciled and dismissed the divorce proceedings. The couple share a daughter Poppy, who is 4 years old.

Rory McIlroy opens up about winning his 27th title on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy recently won his 27th title at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and became the first golfer in 20 years to reach 27 Tour wins since Phil Mickelson. The World No. 3 won by two strokes over Shane Lowry.

In the post-tournament press conference, McIlroy was asked what the 27th PGA Tour win meant to him and how much he thought about history in the context of all-time greats. He said (via Tee Scripts):

"Yeah, no, getting to that number is really cool. I think for me it's even more meaningful that I don't really play a full, full schedule on the PGA TOUR either. I spend my time between here and the DP World Tour. Yeah, I think I'm up over 40 or 40 worldwide wins, which is a pretty cool number."

"Yeah, absolutely, 27 is a cool number on the PGA TOUR. Hopefully I keep adding to that and break a 30 barrier at some point this year and keep going from there," he added.

Rory McIlroy turned professional in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2010. So far, he has competed in 259 tournaments and made the cut in 228 of them. He has 27 wins, 80 top-5 finishes and 126 top-10 finishes.

