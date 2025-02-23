Paige Spiranac makes 3-word request as LPGA star A Lim Kim ignites “Aim Point” controversy

Paige Spiranac is the most followed golfing entity on Instagram, with over 4 million followers. She also has more than a million followers on X (formerly called Twitter), where she shares her views on golf and other things.

The 31-year-old golf influencer shared a 3-word post as the LPGA Tour pro A Lim Kim ignited the AimPoint putting controversy at the Honda LPGA Thailand. The South Korean golfer was seen using the Aimpoint putting method for a putt that was less than a foot away from the pin.

Reacting to this image, Spiranac shared her views and called for a ban on this green reading technique.

"Ban Aim Point," Paige Spiranac wrote.

In Aimpoint putting, a golfer needs to get the feel of the slope, which can be done by standing between the ball and the hole, feeling the slope with the legs, and calculating the slope percentage between one and five.

Next, the player needs to stand behind the ball and close one eye. Based on the percent of the slope, a player feels they need to put up that many fingers, with the pointer finger aiming just outside the hole, making it the aiming point for the putt.

This process usually takes a while and can affect the pace of play. So several golfing entities, including Spiranac, have called to ban this green reading technique.

The LPGA Tour and PGA Tour are already facing struggles due to their slow play issues, and Paige Spiranac has already called for a harsh punishment and shared her views.

Paige Spiranac suggested a method to curb slow play

Earlier this year, Paige Spiranac shared a post after seeing the slow play issue on the PGA Tour. Reacting to the slow play issue, she suggested a method to curb slow play.

"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time. Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind. If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play. It’s against the rules of the game," Spiranac wrote.

Interestingly, the LPGA Tour has brought in some harsh punishments to curb slow play recently and brought in a penalty structure for golfers exceeding time limits.

The new penalty structure for plus times

+1-5 seconds over time: Fine

+6-15 second: One-stroke penalty

+16 seconds or more: Two-stroke penalty

10-second allowance changes

The first to hit on par 4s and 5s will no longer receive an additional 10 seconds, except on reachable par 4s.

The first to hit on par 3s, approach shots, and putts will still receive the extra 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, we are already seeing positive results because of these new slow play policies, as the average pace of play at the Founders Cup was just 3 hours 42 minutes.

