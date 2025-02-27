Paige Spiranac makes feelings known about her childhood friend on the PGA Tour in Netflix’s Full Swing

Paige Spiranac became part of the popular golf docuseries Full Swing. The third season of the series was released on February 25 on Netflix. It featured a stellar cast of renowned golfers sharing their stories, dramas, struggles, moments of joy, and celebrations from different tournaments.

In Episode 5 of Full Swing Season 3, titled Two Tickets for Paris, Paige Spiranac interviewed former U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark and talked about their time playing together at the junior level. Clark and Spiranac have known each other for years, and on the show, Spiranac candidly talked about her childhood. She said:

"So I remember Wyndham when he was this tall (gestures short height), full of braces. Most people don't know this, we're both from Colorado. We grew up playing junior golf together, and now we're here."

Spirinac further praised the American golfer while talking about the pressure he had to deal with.

"He was always going to be one of the best. Now he has to deal with all the pressure of people looking at him and having to compete week in, week out and being one of the top guys."

Full Swing Season 3 has a total of seven episodes of roughly around 50 minutes each. It features a stellar cast, including Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Sahith Theegala, among others.

The new season revolves around the Paris Olympics, Rory's unfortunate loss at the 2024 U.S. Open, and Scheffler's incredible 2024 season, as well as his infamous arrest at the PGA Championship last year, along with the stories of the Presidents Cup and insights into the personal lives of the players.

When Paige Spiranac congratulated Wyndham Clark on winning a Major

Paige Spiranac opened up about her friend Wyndham Clark in Full Swing Season 3. However, prior to that, when the American golfer won the 2023 U.S. Open, she congratulated him and stated that they had known each other since childhood. Clark resisted a one-stroke win over Rory McIlroy at the U.S. Open 2023 and quickly grabbed people's attention. It was his second win of that season.

On June 19, 2023, Paige Spiranac took to her X account to share a personal message congratulating Clark while also revealing their childhood friendship. She wrote:

"Wyndham Clark and I grew up playing junior golf together in Colorado. Everyone would always say he had something special and we all knew he’d make it. Now he’s a major winner! Very cool moment."

Although Paige Spiranac is best known for her social media presence, she played professional golf on the Cactus Tour before switching her career path to modeling and content creation. She was born and brought up in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, while Wyndham Clark was born in Denver, Colorado.

