Paige Spiranac makes a playful demand to Bryson DeChambeau following her friendly win against the LIV Golfer

Paige Spiranac playfully made a cheeky request after besting Bryson DeChambeau in a 3-hole game. The duo collaborated for a new YouTube video where they competed against each other, with the rule being that DeChambeau had to use clubs chosen by Spiranac for each shot, and he couldn't reuse them.

Spiranac selected a 60-degree wedge for DeChambeau's first shot, which landed in a sand trap. He then used a five-wood, also chosen by Spiranac, to get out of the trap but struggled and ended up with a bogey, while Spiranac made a par and took the lead in the game.

After three holes, Spiranac emerged victorious over DeChambeau and jokingly asked if she could have his Crushers GC winning ring. For the unversed, Crushers GC, Bryson DeChambeau's team, won the LIV Golf season 2 and the players were awarded champion rings.

However, DeChambeau laughed off her request, saying:

"I'll tell you this. You have surprised me with your game; it's a really good game. Very impressive ball striking and chipping. And your putting... you better keep that putter."

During the second hole, a 167-yard par 3, Paige selected a three-wood for DeChambeau. His initial shot landed some distance from the hole, and despite using a five iron for his second shot, he couldn't sink the ball.

Meanwhile, Paige maintained her consistency with another par, extending her lead to two strokes heading into the final hole. Despite DeChambeau's efforts, he struggled once more on the last hole, ultimately losing the game.

He accepted his defeat, appreciated Paige for her performance and said, "You are a good putter."

Bryson DeChambeau kicks off LIV Golf Jeddah outing with impressive 63

Bryson DeChambeau teed it up at this week's LIV Golf Jeddah event. The American golfer was impressive in the first round of the tournament on Friday, March 1. He shot an impressive round of 63 to finish in a tie for third place following 18 holes.

Bryson DeChambeau started the game in Saudi Arabia with a birdie on the first hole. The Crusher's captain shot a double bogey on the third hole but quickly covered up with two consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He shot nine birdies and a double bogey to score 7-under 63 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Jeddah event.

Jon Rahm, the newest member of the LIV Golf, and Adrian Meronk dominated the golf course of the first round on Friday. They played a round of under 8 and finished in a tie for first place.

The second round of the tournament will take place on Saturday, March 2. DeChambeau will tee off just one stroke behind the leaders for the second round. The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3.