Paige Spiranac makes her thoughts clear on the reported universal golf ball rollback decision next week

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently spoke out over the USGA and R&A's most recent golf ball rollback decision. The 30-year-old stated "no one wants this," sending a clear signal to the regulatory bodies, who are reportedly going to announce their final decision next week.

Spiranac, who has been engaged with the game for many years, is often vocal about contemporary golf issues. This time, while the R&A and USGA are anticipated to declare the latest rule-change decision to shorten the golf distance, Spiranac shared her thoughts on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Opposing the ruling, Paige Spiranac went on to comment:

Why are Paige Spiranac and other players unhappy with the new golf ball rollback decision?

Earlier today, there was news confirming that the golf regulatory body is going to announce its final decision next week. The changed regulations will make every popular golf ball "non-conforming."

According to reports, the governing organizations are developing new rules that will affect every player's game.

For the uninitiated, the discussion on this matter officially began in 2020. There was a debate on the same for almost three years, suggesting to revise the speed multiple times. It was also expected that the rules would initially be set only for the professional elite players.

However, now the aforementioned adjustments are said to be non-negotiable for both amateurs as well as elite players. Not only that, but they will also test the golf balls to ensure they adhere to the regulations. In addition to this, the swing speed will be increased by 5 mph from the current 120 mph.

After learning this news, Paige Spiranac was not the only one who opposed this decision. Many male golfers including Justin Thomas as well as the PGA Tour officials didn’t like the proposed changes.

Nevertheless, just last week, the R&A CEO Martin Slumbers stated their responsibility to the long-term future of the game.

He said (via GolfDigest):

“The game was not happy with the Model Local Rule. There was a view that it would create a bifurcated game at the elite level. It was a very strong pushback against that. The PGA Tour was very public about it. So was the PGA of America. A number of players spoke out. And our job is to listen.

But our responsibility is to the long-term future of the game. Along with the USGA, the R&A is a custodian of the game. So, we are listening. And we have made a decision about what we are going to do."