Paige Spiranac nails 'Happy Gilmore' swing in latest post

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:06 GMT
Paige Spiranac at Netflix
Paige Spiranac at Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 release (Image via Imagn)

Paige Spiranac has once again lit up her social media platforms after the release of the cult favorite golf comedy. She recently posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) where she channeled her inner Happy Gilmore.

The social media sensation gave her 1 million followers on X a view of herself flawlessly executing the iconic run-up swing made famous by Adam Sandler in the first edition of Happy Gilmore.

Spiranac was dressed up in a black-colored golf dress with a pair of white sneakers and a half-up, half-down hairdo that perfectly complemented her look. The influencer delivered a perfect rendition of Happy Gilmore's swing.

Paige Spiranac nailed the dramatic windup and the powerful impact with the ball. She captioned the video (via X @PaigeSpiranac):

"In honor of Happy Gilmore 2."

Here's a look into Paige Spiranac's rendition of Happy Gilmore's golf swing (via X @PaigeSpiranac):

Her latest post made rounds on social media, as it was a nod to one of the sport's most loved golf scenes in Hollywood. While many struggle with the Happy Gilmore swing, Spiranac nailed it with her athleticism and her background in professional golf.

Was Paige Spiranac in the Happy Gilmore 2 film?

Paige Spiranac was one of the many celebrity cameos in the Happy Gilmore 2 sequel. Though she has relatively less screen time, she played a massive role in helping Adam Sandler's character boost up his golf career.

Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 saw Paige Spiranac play the role of Wendy, who is an employee at Dick's Sporting Goods. She helped Gilmore pick out a fresh set of golf clubs from equipment giant LA Golf, which she is an ambassador of in real life. Her character also helped the former hockey player out with practicing inside the store's golf simulator.

In a recent press release, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared her journey onto the big screen. She explained that her casting into the film was accidental. Here's what she had to say about the process (via SI):

"There was a fake casting announcement that was posted to X a long time ago, and I jokingly said I was ready with a picture of me recreating the iconic Happy Place scene, and the post went viral! I didn’t think much about it or that it would actually get me a small role, but then my agent told me I would be in the movie!”
Spiranac went on to thank her fans, followers, and fellow golf enthusiasts for making her photo go viral and amplifying it to the casting crew.

The sequel to the fan-favorite golf comedy film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
