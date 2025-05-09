Paige Spiranac offers 'great caddy' services to $60M-worth NFL star and his brother

Media sensation Paige Spiranac hilariously offered to serve as caddie for the NFL stars Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce. Golf has been a pretty popular sport even among athletes from other disciplines. The Kelce brothers are avid golfers, and recently, Jason even competed in a nine-hole pro-am event of the Truist Championship 2025.

Garage Beer on Thursday, May 8, shared a poster of the unique contest which could give fans a chance for a trip to Lake Tahoe and caddie for Jason Kelce, who has a net worth of $60 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), and his brother, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Sharing the news, Garage Beer wrote on X:

"You can get a lot closer than this to playing golf with the Kelce brothers! Follow the link in our bio to enter"

Former professional golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac reacted to the post and expressed her desire to caddie for the NFL-renowned brothers. She wrote:

"I mean I’m a great caddy…just saying"

Notably, the annual edition of the American Century Championship takes place in Lake Tahoe. It features renowned celebrities and professional golfers.

Travis and Jason Kelce played in the event in 2024, and they settled in 63rd and 87th place, respectively. Last year, the tournament also featured NFL star Kyle Juszczyk, NBA star Steph Curry, along with other sports stars such as WWE superstar The Miz, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and others.

Mardy Fish won the tournament in 2024. This year's event will take place from July 9 to 13 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on the shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Paige Spiranac shares her experience of playing at Creator Classic 2025 at Philly Cricket Club

Ahead of this week's Truist Championship, the PGA Tour had organized a Creator Classic event for the golf content creators and YouTubers. Paige Spiranac also joined the stellar field to play in the team event held on Wednesday, May 7.

Spiranac’s team, consisting of Tyler Tiney and Matt Csjkaff, however, had a tough time on the greens and finished at the bottom of the leaderboard. Following the event, she candidly reflected on her experience of playing in the event, but was disappointed with the format. She said (via PGA Tour):

“That format is so chaotic. We had three plugged lies in bunkers, a shot OB. I think this is way more fun. There was a range of emotions that you see us go through all the time; I prefer alt-shot to traditional stroke play. You want to watch the best players in the world play stroke play. You want to watch us (creators) die out here, and that is exactly what happened.”

Now, following the Creator Classic, the PGA Tour players started with the Truist Championship on Thursday, May 8. It's a four-day event and will have its final on Sunday, May 11.

