Paige Spiranac poses in all green outfit as she promotes her latest venture on Instagram

Paige Spiranac was dressed up in all green as she promoted her latest venture on Instagram. She joined the new subscription platform Passes after concluding her OnlyPaige site, which she launched in 2023, to share golf content and give glimpses of behind-the-scenes snaps of her life.

Now, all that will be available on Passes, and Spiranac shared a story on Instagram, wearing a green dress and tagging a link to the Passes.com page along with that.

Paige Spiranac (via Paige Spiranac's Instagram/@_paige.renee)

In July 2024, Spiranac also shared an Instagram story explaining that OnlyPaige would no longer be available, and her only exclusives could be found on Passes. She added that her posts wouldn't be available on any other subscription site. Going forward, Spiranac revealed that Passes.com might look expensive, but it was more affordable than OnlyPaige. She described the costs, which were:

“When you first go to Passes, it might look expensive, but it's actually more affordable than OnlyPaige was. I have multiple tiers. The first tier is the golf tier for $5. The next tier is $10, exactly like OnlyPaige. You are getting the same amount of content as OnlyPaige, but the content is even better and has more perks.”

The Passes.com garnered around 93k likes as of June 17.

Paige Spiranac promised to share more golf content on social media

Paige Spiranac shared an Instagram post on November 18, 2024, in a black outfit, and in the post, she explained her goals of playing more golf and sharing those snippets on her social media. She added how she had a love-and-hate relationship with the sport and that it was relatable to most people.

Spiranac said:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun.”

Lastly, Spiranac promised that she was so passionate about golf that she should have shared more about the game on her social media handle, and she would be doing that moving forward.

Spiranac last played an event at the Philly Cricket Club, where the Creator Classic took place over nine holes. However, her last professional appearance was in 2016 at the Cactus Tour before announcing her retirement in the same year.

