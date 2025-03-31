Paige Spiranac promotes new 'fixes' episode in white tank top

Paige Spiranac has released her latest tutorial video on YouTube. She promoted the video on her social media while posing in a white tank top.

Spiranac is a popular golf social media influencer with over 4 million followers on Instagram. Her popularity is not just restricted to Instagram, as she has over 1 million followers on both TikTok and X. Besides, she also has a YouTube channel where she often posts tutorial videos.

On Sunday, March 30, Spiranac dropped her latest YouTube video, where she spoke about fixing common misses in the golf swing. She posted the link to the tutorial video on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself in a white tank top and black shorts.

"How to fix your golf swing misses! Hook, Slice Chunks, Blade, Sh*nks," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac promotes her latest video (Image via instagram@_paige.renee)

"I can see why it ruffled some feathers," - Paige Spiranac reflects on getting hate from fellow women golfers during her professional career

Paige Spiranac on the 15th hole green during the 2024 Creator Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Last week, Paige Spiranac appeared in the Quiet Please podcast hosted by Mel Reid and Kira Dixon. During the podcast, she spoke about how she wasn't well received by the other women golfers initially. She mentioned that she was accused of giving sexual favors to get the invite.

"And I was listening to it," she said. "They would say it within earshot of me. It was tough. And so, not only was I there not knowing what I was doing. It was my first pro event and it was really difficult. I just wanted to be liked, and I played so bad, it was horrendous."

"It was pretty bad. It wasn't good. I mean, I had a lot of pressure on me, and it was like the number one news story in the world. And it was, 'Paige blows up, throws up all over herself.' That was basically the start of all of this."

She added that the first two years were hard to deal with, as she wasn't accustomed to anything and didn’t know how to handle the sudden increase in attention.

Spiranac's professional career didn’t last long, as she called it quits in 2016 after struggling. She never received an LPGA or Ladies European Tour card in her career. She mostly played on the Cactus Tour, where she earned her only professional win.

