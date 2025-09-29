Paige Spiranac questions 'dumb' Ryder Cup rule amid Viktor Hovland injury situation

Paige Spiranac has called out the envelope ruling at the Ryder Cup that resulted in halving the point between the two teams. The rule came into effect after Viktor Hovland pulled out of his singles match due to a neck injury.

Ad

On Sunday, September 28, Team Europe posted a 15-13 win over the USA at Bethpage Black. While the US won six of the singles matches, Europe could win just one and halved the rest of the matches. One of the points was shared as Hovland was forced out of the event due to injury.

As per the envelope rule, the US put Harris English's name in the envelope as the golfer who would not compete on Sunday. Following this, both teams shared half a point each. Following Europe's win, Paige Spiranac questioned the ruling on X.

Ad

Trending

"It’s a bummer Hovland is hurt and can’t play but it should be an automatic point to the other team. Getting a half point is crazy!," she wrote."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac It’s a bummer Hovland is hurt and can’t play but it should be an automatic point to the other team. Getting a half point is crazy!

Ad

Paige Spiranac further explained her stance and called for a rule change.

"The rule was dumb 30 years ago," she added. "The rule is dumb now. The rule is dumb regardless of which teams it helps. The rule is dumb and should be changed."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac The rule was dumb 30 years ago. The rule is dumb now. The rule is dumb regardless of which teams it helps. The rule is dumb and should be changed.

Ad

For the uninitiated, the ruling is not something new and was introduced in 1979. It's not as if Europe is the first-ever beneficiary of the rule. Back in 1991, Steve Pate suffered an injury due to a car accident and was forced out of the match. In response, Team Europe captain Bernhard Gallacher picked David Gilford, who had to sit out the Sunday singles.

Interestingly, the USA won the Ryder Cup by just one point, and the result could have been different if the rule hadn't been in place. In the following edition, Sam Torrance of Europe withdrew due to a foot injury, and Lanny Wadkins sat out for the USA; they were also the eventual winners.

Ad

"One of the most exciting days in golf," - Paige Spiranac congratulates Europe on the Ryder Cup win

Paige Spiranac extended her wishes to Team Europe on their Ryder Cup win against the USA.

"One of the most exciting days in golf," she wrote on X. "Congratulations to the European team and shout out to the US team for showing so much heart today. This is what sports and competition is all about. Special."

Ad

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac One of the most exciting days in golf! Congratulations to the European team and shout out to the US team for showing so much heart today. This is what sports and competition is all about. Special

Ad

Notably, this is the first time since 2012 that Team Europe has won the Ryder Cup in away conditions. Overall, they have now won six of the last eight editions of the biennial event.

For the visitors, Tommy Fleetwood bagged four points, while Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy earned 3.5 points each. As of the USA, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele earned the 3 points each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More