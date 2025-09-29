Paige Spiranac questions 'dumb' Ryder Cup rule amid Viktor Hovland injury situation

  • home icon
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 29, 2025 03:04 GMT
Paige Spiranac reacts to Ryder Cup envelope rule after Viktor Hovland injury (Image Source: Getty)
Paige Spiranac has called out the envelope ruling at the Ryder Cup that resulted in halving the point between the two teams. The rule came into effect after Viktor Hovland pulled out of his singles match due to a neck injury.

On Sunday, September 28, Team Europe posted a 15-13 win over the USA at Bethpage Black. While the US won six of the singles matches, Europe could win just one and halved the rest of the matches. One of the points was shared as Hovland was forced out of the event due to injury.

As per the envelope rule, the US put Harris English's name in the envelope as the golfer who would not compete on Sunday. Following this, both teams shared half a point each. Following Europe's win, Paige Spiranac questioned the ruling on X.

also-read-trending Trending
"It’s a bummer Hovland is hurt and can’t play but it should be an automatic point to the other team. Getting a half point is crazy!," she wrote."
Paige Spiranac further explained her stance and called for a rule change.

"The rule was dumb 30 years ago," she added. "The rule is dumb now. The rule is dumb regardless of which teams it helps. The rule is dumb and should be changed."
For the uninitiated, the ruling is not something new and was introduced in 1979. It's not as if Europe is the first-ever beneficiary of the rule. Back in 1991, Steve Pate suffered an injury due to a car accident and was forced out of the match. In response, Team Europe captain Bernhard Gallacher picked David Gilford, who had to sit out the Sunday singles.

Interestingly, the USA won the Ryder Cup by just one point, and the result could have been different if the rule hadn't been in place. In the following edition, Sam Torrance of Europe withdrew due to a foot injury, and Lanny Wadkins sat out for the USA; they were also the eventual winners.

"One of the most exciting days in golf," - Paige Spiranac congratulates Europe on the Ryder Cup win

Paige Spiranac extended her wishes to Team Europe on their Ryder Cup win against the USA.

"One of the most exciting days in golf," she wrote on X. "Congratulations to the European team and shout out to the US team for showing so much heart today. This is what sports and competition is all about. Special."
Notably, this is the first time since 2012 that Team Europe has won the Ryder Cup in away conditions. Overall, they have now won six of the last eight editions of the biennial event.

For the visitors, Tommy Fleetwood bagged four points, while Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy earned 3.5 points each. As of the USA, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele earned the 3 points each.

