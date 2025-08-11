Paige Spiranac reacts to Tommy Fleetwood's latest 'brutal' choke at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Paige Spiranac reacted to Tommy Fleetwood's brutal choke at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The English golfer was in contention for his maiden PGA Tour win last week. But a bogey on the 17th cost him the title.

Ad

Spiranac reacted to the disappointing outing of Fleetwood by sharing a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"You really have to feel for fleetwood at this point. Brutal," she wrote.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac You really have to feel for fleetwood at this point. Brutal.

Ad

Trending

Fleetwood was in the lead after 54 holes at the St. Jude Championship. But he started the final round on Sunday with a bogey. Despite the tough start, he got back in the game and added two back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th, and then again a birdie on the 15th.

The English golfer added a bogey on the 17th to settle for an overall score of 1-over 69. He slipped down two spots on the leaderboard and tied for third place with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 15-under.

Ad

After four rounds, Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun tied for the lead at 16-under, and finally it was the English golfer who won the title after defeating the American in the playoffs. Rose earned $3.6 million in prize money with his victory and was also awarded 2000 FedEx Cup points.

Paige Spiranac stuns in all-white outfit as she plays a "round of golf"

Paige Spiranac (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac shared a few snaps of her golf practice session on her Instagram account. She shared a few pictures in an all-white outfit with a six-word caption.

Ad

"Afternoon or morning round of golf"

In the first snap, Spiranac posed by a lakeside with a golf club in her hand. She wore a cropped white top and a matching short skirt. She styled her hair in a ponytail.

Paige Spiranac has played golf as a professional before starting her career in content creation. She posted a video on her X account on August 1 and shared the reason for not playing the game professionally. She said:

Ad

"So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf. And I have talked about this ad nauseam. It was one of the reasons why I stopped playing golf professionally. I just could never get over the golf course anxiety. And I would just feel that my mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling.

Ad

"There's also something about the game of golf that makes you addicted to it but also makes you feel like the most worthless human being ever when you have a bad round. I've been working with a therapist on this. I love golf so much, but sometimes, I just can't break through. It eats at me, and I know so many others can relate to this," she added.

Paige Spiranac keeps updating her fans about her life on social media and also through her paid subscription platform, Passes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More