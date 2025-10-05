Paige Spiranac receives 3-word compliment from 244K followed IG influencer on latest photoshoot

Paige Spiranac received a 3-word compliment from Instagram model Karin Hart on her new post. Hart is a golf influencer like Spiranac, with 244k followers on her Instagram. As Spiranac shared a few photos with a golf club on her Instagram handle, Hart was one of the many people to comment on the post.Spiranac wore a white dress and shared six photos on her social media on October 4. With the dress, she wore brown sunglasses and used a club as a prop to pose in different angles for the outdoor photoshoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs the pictures came up on social media, Hart wrote a comment praising the diva’s look. She wrote:“Breaking the internet”Here's the screenshot of Karin Hart’s Instagram comment on Paige Spiranac's social media post:Karin Hart's comment ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram post)Earlier this year, Hart shared on her social media that golf was a big part of her life and shared a compilation of her golf outings and ventures on the greens on Instagram. In the same post, she mentioned how she equally loved working out and travelling. She wrote:“Lots of new faces so if you’re new here, hi! 👋👱🏼‍♀️ I’m Karin (pronounced like “car-in the garage”). Golf is a big part of my life ⛳️ but I also love to model, travel, workout, draw and paint, paddle board, and spend time with my family/friends. I was born in Cali, grew up and spent most of my life in Colorado 🏔️ and now I live in Florida. 🏝️ I’m a papillary thyroid cancer survivor 🦋🎗️ and strive to live life to the fullest! I have two fur babies: a puppy named Coco and a kitten named Birdie.”Hart further added in the post that she loved sharing her fun experiences on social media, and asked her online fans to tag along to take a peek at her ventures.Paige Spiranac promised to play more golf in the upcoming yearsPaige Spiranac was a professional golfer in 2016, and she retired from the Cactus Tour the same year after failing to make it to the LPGA Tour. Following that, she played recreational golf to create golf-related content and promised to play more.Spiranac posted on Instagram regarding the same, and in the post, she wrote:“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing… I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward.”Spiranac also participated in the Creator Classic this year, which took place before the Truist Championship.