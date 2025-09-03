Paige Spiranac reveals her drink of choice at the US Open – “One of my favorite sporting events”

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac attended the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The 32-year-old shared a series of Instagram stories from her outing on September 3.

Spiranac sat courtside at Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing a fitted black halter-neck jumpsuit. A gold chain belt wrapped around her waist, and she added small gold hoop earrings and a thin necklace.

Spiranac captioned her first story as:

“The US Open is one of my favorite sporting events!...Drink of choice for the night was the Fritzy spicy margarita!”

“Recap of my night with @dobeltequila at the US Open!”

In another story, Spiranac carried a glass of Dobel Tequila, the official tequila sponsor of the US Open. She raised the glass to the camera and wrote:

“Cheers to an amazing night! #doublepartner"

Paige Spiranac's appearance came during a break from her role in the Grass League, the first high-stakes par-3 golf league. She works there as a commentator and on-air personality. She also appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix alongside Adam Sandler and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Paige Spiranac has more than four million Instagram followers. Her mix of golf, media, and lifestyle content continues to bring attention, and at the US Open, she once again drew as many eyes as the matches being played.

Paige Spiranac once admitted that drinking could have helped her golf game

Before Paige Spiranac became one of the most prominent names in golf content creation, she was pursuing a career as a professional golfer. In 2023, while speaking on her podcast Playing a Round with Paige, she looked back and admitted that her golf might have been better if she had drunk a little bit during rounds.

“I don’t drink on the golf course. I have never played drunk. I have never, I can’t say never, I’ve had like a shot or a couple at charity events. I’ve honestly never even been tipsy. I just don’t drink on the golf course,” Spiranac said. She then joked, “And maybe that’s what my golf game is missing. Maybe if I drank a little bit then I would be better,” Spiranac said.

Spiranac's amateur career showed promise, but things didn’t click the same way after she turned professional. In 2016, at the age of 23, she retired from competitive golf. Years later, in 2023, Paige made a brief return to action at the first Creator Classic at East Lake, a special exhibition held before the Tour Championship.

Paige Spiranac was one of 16 creators chosen for the event. Luke Kwon went on to win the debut edition in 2024, but the response was strong enough for the PGA Tour to build on it. By 2025, three more Creator Classics had been added to the schedule.

