Paige Spiranac reveals 'infuriating' reason she wants to quit golf

Paige Spiranac jokingly shared a reason why she wants to quit golf. Before venturing into social media content creation, she had played the sport at a professional level and had even secured a win.

The American former golfer often makes the headlines courtesy of her unique and interesting golf-related posts. On June 22, she shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating"

A day before, she shared another post on her X account, talking about fixing ball marks on the golf course.

"Hot take. If you can’t fix your ball mark on the green you shouldn’t be allowed to play. It takes two seconds to do and requires no skill."

Her tweet quickly went viral and has accumulated 8.2 million views on X.

Although Paige Spiranac does not play the sport at a professional level these days, she often participates in unofficial golf events and also shares her golf videos on the internet. On Friday, she posted a picture of herself from a golf course. She was sitting in a golf cart and clicked a few selfies, which she posted with the following caption:

"Golf cart selfies"

Spiranac wore a white crop top in the pictures, which she paired with a skirt. It was her first post on Instagram since she shared a few pictures on May 3, announcing her collaboration with Grass League.

"Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2⛳️ Follow @grassleague to see all the action during my takeover!" she wrote.

Paige Spiranac "clears the speculation" on social media

On June 19, a golf fan page, Lake Boss, had shared a hilarious video of a golfer slipping down from a golf cart while trying to take a sip of her drink. The video went viral and has accumulated around 2.7 million views so far.

Paige Spiranac reshared the video on her X account, along with a hilarious caption:

"I would like to clear up the speculation. This is not me. We all know I wouldn’t be wearing a polo."

On June 22, she shared a selfie on her X account, and the caption shared a condition in which she plays good golf. She wrote:

"If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes. Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like 💩 today"

Paige Spiranac has around one million followers on her X account and has around four million on Instagram. In addition to that, she also shares golf-related content on a subscription-based platform called Passes.

