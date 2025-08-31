Paige Spiranac rocks all-black look before Grass League final at Goat Hill

This week, Paige Spiranac stepped away from creating content for her YouTube channel. She was busy serving as a reporter for the highly anticipated Grass League tournament.

The social media sensation posted an image of herself posing in front of Goat Hill Park Golf Club's iconic 3-hole long kids-only course called The Playground. Spiranac stunned in an all-black outfit on Saturday, August 30.

She wore a pair of black tailored bootcut flared trousers with a black tank top. To block out the harsh sun in Oceanside, California, Paige Spiranac wore a pair of sunglasses that paired perfectly with the outfit.

While glowing in a simple makeup look and a ponytail, she completed the look with a pair of classic white sneakers. She had all her reporting gear hooked up to her in the image.

Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's outfit at the Grass League's Summer Grind tournament (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

Paige Spiranac rocks an all-black look at the Grass League final round (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac is serving the tournament as a host from August 30 to 31. The 36-hole tournament will be played as a two-man scramble, formed by the eleven Grass League franchises comprising a whopping 88 golfers.

The winner of the 2025 Grass League Summer Grind will be decided via aggregate scoring for each team and franchise. A whopping $100,000 purse will be split between the top four teams, with 2,000 points dished out to those that finish inside the top 10.

The 2025 Grass League Summer Grind's final round will be played on Sunday, August 31. Teams will compete against each other from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM local time. Following the prize distribution ceremony, spectators, fans, and Spiranac herself can enjoy a show of live music from Donavon Frankenreiter.

Michigan Auto Aces leads the Franchise leaderboard with a score of 31 under par. Scottsdale Strikers trails them by one stroke.

On the other hand, the Team leaderboard sees Michigan Auto Aces' Ryan Macpherson and Gabriel Salvenera at the top. The amateur golfers posted a 10 under par score on Saturday.

Has Paige Spiranac ever been on the big screen?

Paige Spiranac's reporting at the 2025 Grass League Summer Grind is not the first time fans have seen her on the big screen. Apart from being a prominent figure in the golf social media industry, she made two appearances in productions this year.

The former professional golfer made a cameo in the cult favorite Happy Gilmore 2 movie. She played the role of an LA Golf sales associate at Dick's Sporting Goods. Her character helped Adam Sandler's character make his comeback on the Tour.

She was also the host of a web series called Las Paigeas. The game show is based on slots being played as a team sport.

