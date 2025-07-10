Paige Spiranac rocks a black dress as she gets fans ready for the next event of the Grass League

Paige Spiranac is a leading social media influencer in the golf industry. She recently took on a role for Grass League, a high-stakes par 3 league.

The Golf Channel posted a video featuring the former professional golfer on its Instagram platform. Spiranac promoted the Grass League's next tournament, which will be held during Labor Day Weekend from August 30 to 31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California.

Spiranac donned a sleek back golf dress while hyping up the upcoming Grass League event. With her trademark confidence, the model helped usher in spectators for a new golf league designed for adrenaline and entertainment.

While promoting the event with great storytelling, Paige Spiranac said (via Instagram @golfchannel):

"Life moves fast. The people. The money. The hustle. So why should golf be any different. I'm taking fast, fierce, no time for bogeys golf. 175 [yards] pins tucked, high stakes - welcome to the Grass League. And I'm not just a fan. I'm part of the front office now to bring this new generation of golf to the next level. You want drama: say hello to franchise rivalries. You want personality? Well, we have that in spades. And if you think that this is just a walk in the park, try hitting a high cut to a green surrounded by roaring fans. And that's what the Grass League is all about."

Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's promotional video for the next tournament of the Grass League (via Instagram @golfchannel):

Paige Spiranac's charisma makes her the perfect ambassador for the Grass League. Her involvement with the high-stakes par 3 golf league promises to attract new fans and introduce them to a new era of golf entertainment.

Paige Spiranac speaks on new role at the Grass League

In a YouTube video titled The next big thing in golf BLEW ME AWAY, Paige Spiranac announced taking on a promotional role for Grass League.

After she worked as a social media correspondent for one of the league's past events, she met the co-founder of Grass League and struck up a conversation with him. Their visions aligned, and they went on to create a position in the company for Spiranac.

Here's what the social media star had to say about her new job (via YouTube 1:00 - 1:29):

"I will be focusing on brand development, fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, seeking out new talent, team owners, and acquiring sponsorships. This is really exciting for me and I feel like it's a part of this next development stage of my career but this will not take me away from things I am currently doing. It's only goint to add to it."

While letting her fans know that she will continue posting content on YouTube and Instagram, she will advance her career at Grass League. Using her knowledge from thriving on social media for many years, she has full creative control over her new job.

