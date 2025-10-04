Paige Spiranac rocks red top and leopard-print skirt in Rome trip photo post on IG

Paige Spiranac has spent the last week travelling through Europe. After making some memories in Paris, Lake Como, and Florence, her last stop of the trip was in Rome. She gave fans a peek into the last leg of her trip through a photo dump on her Instagram Stories.

Ad

What caught the eyes of her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts alike was a picture of her on a rooftop. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned in a red tank top paired with a matching leopard-printed skirt. Spiranac completed the look with straight hair and a simple makeup look that stood out with a red lip color.

Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's gorgeous look during her vacation in Rome (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

Ad

Trending

Paige Spiranac stuns in red outfit during vacation in Rome (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac also shared some snaps of Rome's beautiful architecture. She gave her fans a peek into the majestic Colosseum. She captured the essence of the historical building with shots of it from the outside and the inside.

Ad

The golf influencer concluded her photo dump with a gorgeous picture of Rome's breathtaking sunset over its skyline. Here's a look at an overview of Spiranac's time travelling (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

Paige Spiranac shares snaps of her trip in Rome (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

She took her vacation just after the highly anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup was concluded at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. However, fans are excited as she preps to launch her Halloween costume challenge leading up to the end of October.

Ad

How can fans view Paige Spiranac's Halloween costume challenge?

Paige Spiranac has her fans excited for her annual Halloween challenge. She will be posting a picture of herself in 31 different costumes for the 31 days of October, leading up to Halloween day. She also promised her fans that there would be no repeats of costumes from the last two editions of her challenge.

Ad

Fans can view her attempt at the challenge on her official Passes account by purchasing a membership. The lowest-priced membership costs $10 a month and gives access to nearly all wall content.

The next tiered membership includes access to all wall content, live streams, and also gaining access to send 7 free direct messages to the model. The most expensive of her offerings comes at a whopping $100 per month. While it includes all the perks of the middle tier, it comes with 20 free direct messages and some freebies.

Through Paige Spiranac's Passes page, fans and fellow golf enthusiasts can also request a video swing lesson with the former professional golfer for $1,500. Those who wish to learn some golf tips must first purchase the lesson online before sending a video of their golf swing. The 32-year-old will then send a video back with detailed swing instructions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More