Paige Spiranac rocks red and white striped top in a hilarious on-course commentary moment

Paige Spiranac encountered a hilarious moment during on-course commentary for the Grass League Match. The American golf influencer hosts the 2v2 golf series.On Thursday, August 7, she shared a video of the Grass League Match on her Instagram account. During her commentary, a bug tried to disturb her. She shared a picture of herself dealing with the bug on Instagram story with a caption:&quot;Did a bug fly into my hair or did someone tell me to put a polo on....&quot;Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/@_paige.reneeSpiranac sported a short bodycon red and white off-shoulder striped dress for the outing. She shared another hilarious story of her funny expression with a caption:&quot;Did a bug fly into or did you get randomly paired with someone who thinks a 5-hour round is fast..... I can keep going lol.&quot;Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/@_paige.reneeThis is not the first time Paige Spiranac has taken up the duties of a commentator. Earlier this year, she joined the panel at the PGA Tour's Creator Classic.Paige Spiranac had previously attended the Grass League matchup. In an Instagram post on May 3, she shared a few pictures and videos of her outing at the Grass Clippings Rolling Hills with a caption that read:&quot;Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2⛳️ Follow @grassleague to see all the action during my takeover!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore an off-shoulder red top and matching bottom and styled her hair in a ponytail.Paige Spiranac stuns in all-white outfit for golf outingEarlier this week, Paige Spiranac shared a few pictures of her practicing her golf swing on Instagram. She wore an all-white outfit and, sharing the snaps, she wrote:&quot;Afternoon or morning round of golf&quot;Spiranac had competed in official golf tournaments during the initial days of her career. However, later she switched and ventured into content creation. On August 1, she shared a video on her X account about why she stopped playing golf professionally.&quot;So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf. And I have talked about this ad nauseam. It was one of the reasons why I stopped playing golf professionally. I just could never get over the golf course anxiety. And I would just feel that my mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling,&quot; she said.&quot;There's also something about the game of golf that makes you addicted to it but also makes you feel like the most worthless human being ever when you have a bad round. I've been working with a therapist on this. I love golf so much, but sometimes, I just can't break through. It eats at me, and I know so many others can relate to this,&quot; she added.In her professional career, Spiranac had won one tournament. She is known for sharing valuable golf-related tips on her social media accounts.