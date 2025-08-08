  • home icon
Paige Spiranac rocks red and white striped top in a hilarious on-course commentary moment

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:14 GMT
Netflix
Paige Spiranac (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Spiranac encountered a hilarious moment during on-course commentary for the Grass League Match. The American golf influencer hosts the 2v2 golf series.

On Thursday, August 7, she shared a video of the Grass League Match on her Instagram account. During her commentary, a bug tried to disturb her. She shared a picture of herself dealing with the bug on Instagram story with a caption:

"Did a bug fly into my hair or did someone tell me to put a polo on...."
Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/@_paige.renee

Spiranac sported a short bodycon red and white off-shoulder striped dress for the outing. She shared another hilarious story of her funny expression with a caption:

"Did a bug fly into or did you get randomly paired with someone who thinks a 5-hour round is fast..... I can keep going lol."
Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/@_paige.renee

This is not the first time Paige Spiranac has taken up the duties of a commentator. Earlier this year, she joined the panel at the PGA Tour's Creator Classic.

Paige Spiranac had previously attended the Grass League matchup. In an Instagram post on May 3, she shared a few pictures and videos of her outing at the Grass Clippings Rolling Hills with a caption that read:

"Great day watching some amazing golf day 1 at the @grassleague! Excited for day 2⛳️ Follow @grassleague to see all the action during my takeover!"
She wore an off-shoulder red top and matching bottom and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Paige Spiranac stuns in all-white outfit for golf outing

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac shared a few pictures of her practicing her golf swing on Instagram. She wore an all-white outfit and, sharing the snaps, she wrote:

"Afternoon or morning round of golf"

Spiranac had competed in official golf tournaments during the initial days of her career. However, later she switched and ventured into content creation. On August 1, she shared a video on her X account about why she stopped playing golf professionally.

"So I have a really toxic love-hate relationship with the game of golf. And I have talked about this ad nauseam. It was one of the reasons why I stopped playing golf professionally. I just could never get over the golf course anxiety. And I would just feel that my mind always won, and I was weak and I could just never overcome that feeling," she said.
"There's also something about the game of golf that makes you addicted to it but also makes you feel like the most worthless human being ever when you have a bad round. I've been working with a therapist on this. I love golf so much, but sometimes, I just can't break through. It eats at me, and I know so many others can relate to this," she added.

In her professional career, Spiranac had won one tournament. She is known for sharing valuable golf-related tips on her social media accounts.

