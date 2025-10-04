Paige Spiranac rocks white one piece as she soaks the sunlight in latest IG post

  • home icon
By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Oct 04, 2025
TOUR Championship - Previews - Source: Getty
Paige Spiranac once again showcased her gorgeous side to her social media followers. Along with being well-known for her incredible golf course vlogs and challenges, Spiranac also has a significant following for her bold model photoshoots. She recently posed on a golf course wearing a white one-piece beneath the sun.

On October 4, Spiranac shared this Instagram post in which she posed for the camera while also promoting a terrific brand of golf accessories, Swagg Golf. The YouTuber even tagged the brand Swagg Golf in her post, and she was holding one of the golf clubs covered in one of the brand's head cover designs.

Paige Spiranac included four emojis in her post's caption, representing sunlight, a golf course, style, and love. It reads,

"☀️⛳️😎💋"
Interestingly, Spiranac also uploaded the same post with the same caption on her X account. Here's a look at that post as well,

Apart from this, Spiranac recently posed in front of the camera for the occasion of Halloween, too. On September 30, she shared a photo of herself wearing an orange shirt and a red skirt. In the X post she released, the YouTuber also pushed her Passes platform, claiming that she is wearing all-new costumes and nothing from the previous two years is repeated. Spiranac dressed up as Velma from the popular cartoon show Scooby Doo in the photo she shared.

The caption of that post read,

"It’s that time of year again🎃 31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years👻🎃🔥 Click here - https://passes.com/paigespiranac"
Aside from all of this, Paige Spiranac was recently extremely upset, too, about what happened at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Paige Spiranac was "not shocked" by the fans' behavior during the 2025 Ryder Cup

Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
On Saturday of the Ryder Cup this year, the crowd was a little aggressive, and one of the more controversial incidents occurred when a fan tossed a drink at Rory McIlroy. The tossed drink was intended for the golfer, but it hit his wife, Erica Stroll. Paige Spiranac responded to this on her X account, stating that she is not surprised because the crowd has forgotten the gentlemanliness of the game of golf.

The X post she dropped read,

"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports."

Her X post continued.

"I’m not saying you have to sit quietly. You can have passion, chirp, have fun banter, enjoy yourself at the event or game, but there’s a line and it’s crossed so many times now."
In her post, Paige Spiranac also shared a story of a fan she witnessed during a football game who was out of control while drinking. She also mentioned how his young nephew was alongside him and would be learning these behaviors, making the following generation nasty.

