Paige Spiranac's Creator Classic rival shares conversation with father ahead of golf creator milestone

Paige Spiranac’s Creator Classic rival Claire Hogle shared a conversation with her father ahead of a golf creator milestone. Hogle is a golf creator who played the 2025 Creator Classic before the Truist Championship with Paige Spiranac in the same field. Recently, she shared a conversation with her father regarding a social media-related achievement on her Instagram handle.

On May 30, Hogle uploaded a screenshot of her conversation with her father as her Instagram story. In the photo, her father supported her by saying that her Instagram followers were back to 975k and only 25k to go to have one million followers. With the photo, she shared her emotions about her social media journey. Her words were:

“It’s so cute the way my family supports my growth on here…when I first started social media they had no clue what I was doing. My dad definitely judged anytime I'd ask him to take a swing video & direct him on where to stand etc. things have come a long way.”

Claire Hogle's conversation with her father ( via Claire Hogle's Instagram story)

In 2025, Hogle had been a part of several golf ventures for her golf content on Instagram. She played in the Pinehurst course with Takomo Golf Company clubs and brought her father to the Masters Tournament, which was won by Rory McIlroy with 11 under. She joined a new league in 2025 called the Peoples League and participated in the Grass League Open.

Paige Spiranac’s rival Claire Hogle shared glimpses from the Creator Classic

Claire Hogle shared snaps from the Creator Classic on her Instagram handle on May 10. In the photos, Hogle was dressed in a red top and a black skirt. She posted pictures of herself playing on the greens and wrote a caption that read:

“Creator classic dumpy ♥️✨ what a RUSH it was playing in this event with so many other talented creators. i had THE BEST time meeting so many of you who have followed & supported me alongside the cutest little fans i ever did see 👼🏼.”

She continued,

“I was genuinely so shocked to see how many people came out to support creator golf. it’s still insane to me that this online space exists & that i get to be a part of these opportunities. so grateful.”

Hogle received a few athletic awards in her career, including WGCA All-American second team in 2018 and 2019, WGCA All-West Region in 2018 and 2019, All-CCAA first team, CCAA Freshman of the Year in 2017 and 2018, and CCAA Golfer of the Week.

Hogle didn't play any golf event in her senior year of college due to COVID, but she tied for 9th place at the RJGA Shootout at Estrella, tied for fifth at the Dixie State Invitational, and tied for third at the CSUSM Fujikura Invitational.

