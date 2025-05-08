Paige Spiranac’s Creator Classic rival states her ‘on brand’ water moment at Philly Cricket

Paige Spiranac’s Creator Classic rival, Sabina Andolpho, shared about her outing at the recently concluded event at Philly Cricket Club. Ahead of this week’s Truist Championship, some of the popular golf influencers and content creators competed in a team format at the 2025 Creator Classic.

Ad

The tournament was held on May 7. Paige Spiranac played in a team with Tyler Tony and Matt Scharf. Sabina Andolpho also competed in the event in a team with Marques Brownlee and Sean Walsh.

Following the completion of the tournament, taking to her Instagram account, Sabina Andolpho shared a video of her playing golf, and in the caption she explained about the shot.

“The fact that my ball skipped over the water is so brand for me,” Andolpho wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Ad

Trending

Still from Paige Spiranac’s Creator Classic Sabrina Andolpho's Instagram story/@sabrina.andolpho

Paige Spiranac’s team struggled with their game at the Creator Classic. They started on the 10th hole and made a bogey on it, followed by a double bogey on the 11th.

Ad

Her team continued to struggle with their game and added two bogeys on the 13th and then on the 14th before finally wrapping up with a double bogey on the 15th. The team had some relief on the 16th hole and made a birdie, but then again carded a bogey on the 17th. They settled in the T3 position on the leaderboard while Team Richards, Dalke, and Anders Lang won the Creator Classic.

Ad

Here is the scorecard of the 2025 Creator Classic at Philly Cricket Club:

Marques Brownlee, Sean Walsh, and Sabrina Andolpho: +3 (Playoff)

Josh Richards, Brad Dalke, and Erik Anders Lang: +8 (Playoff winners)

Tyler Tony, Matt Scharff, and Paige Spiranac: +8

Kyle Lowry, Josh Kelley, and Claire Hogle: +8

Following the Creator Classic, next at the Philly Cricket Club, the PGA Tour players will tee off at the Truist Championship. This will take place from May 8 to May 11.

Ad

Paige Spiranac shares her experience of the Grass League

Ahead of the Creator Classic, Paige Spiranac joined the Grass League, the world’s first high-stakes, lighter par-3 golf league. She posted her experience on her X (formerly Twitter) account on May 3.

She posted a glamorous picture of herself donning a stunning red off-shoulder top, pairing it with matching pants, along with the caption:

Ad

"The @GrassLeague has been so fun!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This season, Paige Spiranac also headed to watch the Masters earlier in April. She posted a few pictures of herself from the Augusta National on her Instagram account, with the caption:

"Wednesday at Augusta⛳️ Who do you think will win?"

For the Masters, the social media influencer, with four million followers on Instagram alone, styled in a white knitted dress, which she clubbed up with a brown cowgirl cap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More